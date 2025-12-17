MUMBAI: A Santacruz-based businessman has alleged that he was duped of ₹74 lakh by a man claiming himself as the personal assistant (PA) of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and promising to help settle his pending cases in a sessions court. Businessman duped of ₹ 74 lakh by man posing as CM’s aide

According to the police, the complainant, Alpesh Ratilal Patel, a resident of Krishnakunj Building on Main Avenue Road in Santacruz West, has 14 civil cases pending against one Datish Sharma in the Dindoshi sessions court. In February 2025, Patel met the accused, Vaibhav Thakkar, through a distant relative. Thakkar, introducing himself as the chief minister’s PA and showing an identity card to support his claim, said he had strong connections in the sessions court that could help resolve cases swiftly.

“Thakkar reportedly travelled in a Fortuner SUV fitted with a yellow beacon light and accompanied by private bodyguards resembling police personnel, seeing which Patel trusted him,” said a police officer, adding that he also told Patel that his wife was an IPS officer serving as a deputy commissioner of police in Mumbai.

Patel met Thakkar multiple times between February and April 2025. During these meetings, Thakkar allegedly demanded ₹74 lakh to “settle” four of the pending civil cases quickly, the officer said. When Patel refused to meet further monetary demands, Thakkar threatened that adverse judgments would be ensured in his cases, he added.

Patel told the police that he had paid the money by mortgaging all the jewellery his family owned. When the promised results did not materialise, Thakkar allegedly sent Patel a letter assuring assistance, but soon after stopped responding to calls.

On December 9, Patel came across media reports stating that Thakkar had cheated someone in South Mumbai and on December 11, Patel gave a written complaint to the Santacruz police, after verification of which the case was registered on Monday.

Police records also indicate that Thakkar was previously booked by LT Marg police in a cheating case involving a jeweller, the officer added.