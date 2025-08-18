Mumbai: Two individuals from Malwani were arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old cab driver on Saturday evening. While the police said the accused were the deceased’s colleagues and killed him over an argument on refuelling the car, the deceased’s uncle claimed that he was stabbed when he intervened in a fight between the cab owner and the accused, alleging that they were members of parking mafia. Cab driver stabbed by colleague over refuelling feud

According to the police, the incident occurred at 7:00 pm on Saturday when Sahil Gujjar, a cab driver from Kandivali West, returned to a parking lot in Malwani after his shift and parked the vehicle in the designated parking slot. “While handing over the vehicle to Farooque Sheikh, a driver in the following shift, an argument broke out. It started when Farooque Sheikh and his accomplice, Awez Shaikh, noticed that there was no gas in the vehicle and asked Gujjar to refuel before leaving. When Gujjar refused, saying that refueling was not his responsibility, the duo got agitated and began to abuse him,” said Shailendra Nagarkar, senior police inspector of Malwani police station. The fight soon turned violent when one of them was enraged, pulled out a knife and stabbed Gujjar, he added.

Sahil’s uncle, Hasan Gujjar, shared a different version of the incident. He claimed that Awez and Farooque were members of an illegal parking mafia in the region named Teen Sai Terah (313). “When Sahil went to park the car, he saw the two men fighting with the cab owner. He intervened when the two began assaulting the owner, after which he was also beaten up,” said Hasan. Sahil was injured and called his brother, Hasan’s son, to pick him up. When they were leaving, the two accused stabbed Sahil in his stomach, he added. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. Subsequently, the two accused were arrested.