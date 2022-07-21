Cabinet expansion and Monsoon session in the next few days, promises CM Shinde
Hours after the Supreme Court announced the next hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by warring Shiv Sena factions to August 1, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde indicated he was ready to expand his Cabinet in the next few days.
His 20-day old government so far has only 2 ministers--him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
“It will happen soon. There is no relation between the ongoing legal process in the Supreme Court and the expansion,” his deputy Devendra Fadnavis also told the media, adding that the Cabinet formation had been held back on account of the presidential elections which took place on Monday.
A senior BJP leader who did not wish to be identified, told HT that the expansion was likely to happen on either July 22 or 26. “Twelve ministers, six each from the BJP and the Shinde camp are likely to take oath,” he said. A second round of expansion will happen after the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly which had earlier been scheduled to start on July 18 but will now commence from August first week.
“Some ministerial berths may be kept vacant by Shinde to accommodate any disgruntled elements or likely dissenters later,” said the BJP MLA. Names under consideration as potential ministers include independents and legislators from smaller parties like Vinay Kore of the Jana Surajya Shakti and Ravi Rana, who along with his wife, MP Navneet Raut Rana, had attacked Uddhav Thackeray.
Shinde and his group are expected to get 15 or 16 ministerial berths while the BJP will keep 27 to 28 portfolios including home, finance, revenue, water resources, housing and co-operation. The Shinde faction is slated to get urban development, public health, medical education, agriculture and rural development.
Those rebels who were ministers in the MVA government like Uday Samant, Dadaji Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Gulabrao Patil, Abdul Sattar, Shambhuraj Desai, and independents Rajendra Patil Yadravkar and Bacchu Kadu expect to be re-accommodated in the new Cabinet. Those like Bacchu Kadu, who was a minister of state in the Thackeray regime is expecting a cabinet portfolio in this round. All projections notwithstanding the Cabinet expansion will happen under the shadow of the disqualification case that the SC still has to adjudicate.
Crackdown on drug menace in Ludhiana: Search operation conducted at Mandiani village
The Ludhiana rural police led by inspector general of police SPS Parmar conducted a search operation in Mandiani village of Mullanpur Dakha on Wednesday. Parmar and senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Deepak Hilori said that the sarpanch of the village had filed a complaint that some residents are involved in drug peddling.
Trident suspends operations ahead of farmers’ five-day protest
Trident Group, one of the largest textile groups in the state and exporter of towels, bedsheets and yarn to over 40 countries, has temporarily shut down major operations at its unit in Barnala as a precautionary measure in view of the five-day protest call given by farmers' body under the 'save water' campaign. The development has left the state's industry and potential investors concerned.
Masks back in five Jammu and Kashmir districts amid Covid surge
With Covid cases continuing an upward trend in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have announced the decision to reintroduce masks in public spaces in five districts including in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. The union territory on Tuesday saw 333 fresh Covid infections, reporting such numbers after a gap of over five months.
14-year-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Girl’s father, brothers used to harass her, say suspect’s kin
The family of the man, who has been booked for the murder of Ajay's' 14-year-old house help who found hanging at his house in Kundanpuri, said the girl was depressed as her father and brother used to harass her. Anjali Sharma, the sister-in-law of the suspect, Ajay Sharma, 65, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, said her brother-in-law has been in police custody since Monday for a crime he did not commit.
Patiala jail inmates attack jail staff during checking, four arrested
Four inmates at the Patiala central jail opened attack on the assistant jail superintendent when he went to check the barracks after getting a complaint that they had asked their fellow inmate for ransom. Following the complaint, additional superintendent Dhaliwal, assistant superintendent Amarveer and other employees reached the barracks to carry out a search. On seeing them, the accused tried to flee but Amarveer nabbed Amanpreet Singh and started frisking him.
