Candidate at GRP recruitment drive dies after physical test in Ghatkopar

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old Buldhana resident who had come for a railway police recruitment drive died hours after undergoing a physical test at the Government Railway Police (GRP) ground in Ghatkopar on Monday. The man, identified as Akshay Masale, started feeling unwell after the test and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital at night, where he died, police said. (Shutterstock)

The incident occurred during a GRP recruitment drive for 750 members of the constabulary. The physical tests of the candidates are being held at the Ghatkopar GRP ground.

“Akshay Masale, who works in the construction industry as a labour contractor and hails from Buldhana, had applied for the GRP’s constabulary post. On Monday, he appeared for the physical test in the evening,” said a police officer.

After the test, Masale went to a nearby temple where some of the candidates were staying for the night. He started feeling uneasy at night, after which he was initially administered CPR and later rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he died, added the officer.

The Pant Nagar police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter. Masale’s body was taken to his native place after the post-mortem, the results of which are awaited, police said.

GRP officers said they conduct physical tests in the morning and evening hours to avoid making candidates run in the afternoon heat. “We have provided basic facilities like water, though candidates make their own staying arrangements and most of the time end up staying in temples, common halls or at stations. For food, they have to make their own arrangements,” said the police officer.