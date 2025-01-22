Candidate held for cheating using spy cam

A 28-year-old job aspirant has been arrested by Vashi police for allegedly cheating during a bank recruitment exam using a spy camera, a microphone and other electronic devices. The accused, identified as Akash Bhausing Ghunavat from Jalna, was involved in a similar case in 2023, said police. 28-year-old job aspirant arrested by Vashi police for cheating in bank recruitment exam using a spy camera.(HT_PRINT)

According to the police, Ghunavat appeared for the exam for recruitment in the Raigad District Central Cooperative Bank on Saturday. The exam was held at Father Agnel Technical College in sector 9 in Vashi.

While the exam was on, the invigilator found his behaviour suspicious and intimated the police, who conducted a thorough inspection after reaching the college premises and found that he was carrying a battery-like device, a wireless antenna equipped with a microphone, two SIM cards and a mobile phone – all concealed in his clothes.

“The accused had taken photographs of the question paper and sent it to his accomplice in Jalna, Rahul Thakur, via his mobile phone. Thakur then relayed the answers to him via the earphone, which he noted down,” said the investigating officer.

The devices, though concealed, were attached in such a way that he could communicate with Thakur while writing the exam, the officer added.

The Vashi police subsequently booked Ghunavat and Thakur under sections 318 (cheating), 3(5) (multiple persons in crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board, and other specified Examinations Act, 1982.

Ghunavat was arrested the same day is currently in judicial custody, said police.

“We have found that the accused was booked in a similar case registered in Belapur in 2023, when he leaked the set B question paper of the Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) exam to his accomplice using a spy camera,” said the officer quoted earlier. The case was later transferred to Pune, he said.

A probe is on to ascertain if others were involved in the cheating episode at Vashi, said police.