Man held for installing spy cameras in female tenant’s flat in Shakarpura

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly installing spy cameras in the washroom and bedroom of a civil services aspirant who lives as a tenant in the same building, police said on Tuesday. One spy camera and two laptops containing recorded videos were recovered from the suspect. (File Photo)

The accused, Karan Kumar, a resident of Shakarpur, according to Deputy commissioner of police (east), Apoorva Gupta. The incident came to light when the 36-year-old victim, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, found a hidden camera in her bathroom on Monday afternoon. She immediately called the police control room to report the matter. Upon investigation, she told police that she had noticed unusual activity on her WhatsApp account and, after being advised to check for linked devices, discovered her account was logged into an unknown laptop. “This prompted her to search her apartment for surveillance devices, during which she found a camera concealed in the bulb holder of her washroom,” the DCP said.

Police conducted a thorough search of her apartment and discovered another spy camera installed in her bedroom’s bulb holder. Investigators questioned the woman about those with frequent access to her home. “She trusted him with the keys because he had built such a rapport with her,” an investigator said.

Kumar was taken in for questioning and allegedly admitted to installing the cameras three months ago when the woman had left for her hometown. He confessed to buying the cameras and hiding them in her apartment, exploiting her trust when she gave him the keys to maintain electrical fixtures. He also admitted to persistently asking for access to her apartment to retrieve the memory cards, which stored the videos.

During interrogation, Kumar allegedly admitted that three months ago, when the woman left for her hometown in Uttar Pradesh, she had handed over her house keys to him. “He took this opportunity to install spy cameras. He purchased three spy cameras commonly available in electronics markets and installed one in her bedroom and another in her bathroom,” the DCP said.

Investigators found that the woman’s WhatsApp was linked to Kumar’s laptop. One spy camera and two laptops containing recorded videos were recovered from him.

Kumar was arrested and a case was registered under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for capturing images of a woman in private acts at the Shakarpur police station.