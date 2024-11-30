Mumbai: When Coldplay announced their Ahmedabad concert for January 25–26, they may not have anticipated sparking a frenzy—not just for tickets, but for train seats too! The Western Railway is witnessing an unprecedented surge in bookings, with trains like Vande Bharat and Shatabdi bursting at the seams. From luxurious executive chair cars priced at ₹2,300 to humble sleeper coaches costing ₹280, every seat between Mumbai and Ahmedabad seems to have been snapped up by Coldplay fans. Can’t ‘Fix You’ a ticket: Trains to Ahmedabad sold out, special Coldplay train might hit the rails

A peek at railway booking websites now greets hopeful travellers with a grim message: “Regret—No more booking.” Even the plush 16-car AC Vande Bharat Express, which boasts 1,128 seats across its Chair Car and Executive coaches, is running beyond capacity. A Western Railway official confessed, “We’ve never seen the Vande Bharat fully booked at this time of year. It’s clear Coldplay fever has hit!”

And why wouldn’t it? Ahmedabad tickets, priced at a tempting ₹7,500– ₹12,000, are far more pocket-friendly than Mumbai’s eye-watering ₹18,000– ₹48,000 range. Fans are willing to endure overnight journeys to save a fortune while still catching their favourite band live. Trains departing late at night or early in the morning are fully booked, ensuring passengers arrive just in time for the 6 pm concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Railway insiders hint that if demand persists, a special Coldplay-themed train might be on the cards, much like the one run for the ICC World Cup final.