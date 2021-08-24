Can’t provide long-term vaccination slots: Maharashtra government to HC

In an affidavit filed in the Bombay high court (HC), the Maharashtra government has expressed its inability to provide long-term vaccination slots. The affidavit has stated that though the Centre has allocated a month-long allocation schedule for vaccine doses, manufacturers do not provide supplies accordingly. Hence, it is not possible to give long term vaccination slots.

The affidavit was filed in reply to a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking streamlining of vaccination bookings and awareness of its availability at various centres, especially for the not-so-tech-savvy citizens. It further stated that the personnel at vaccination centres have been trained to help people register for the jabs.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted that a total of 9 million residents of Mumbai have been vaccinated so far and around 50% of bedridden persons were vaccinated through home vaccination drive. BMC further submitted that 133 of the 3,003 victims of fake vaccination scams have been revaccinated at civic facilities, while 130 more took the shots at privately centres. HC was also informed that 127 victims have refused to get vaccinated again.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing the PILs filed by citizens Yogeeta Rajesh Vanzara and Siddharth Chandrashekhar, seeking directions to ease the use of the CoWin app, especially for the elderly, and iron out the problems while booking vaccination slots and provide the jabs to the elderly on priority basis.

Advocate Jamsheed Master, who represented the petitioners, informed HC that the state had failed to provide week-long booking slots, though it had assured the bench of doing so in the previous hearing. Master informed the bench that vaccination centres were only posting booking slots a day prior, and they have not had vaccines for the past three days.

Responding to the claims of the petitioner, additional government pleader submitted the affidavit by Dr Dilip Narayan Patil, deputy director, state health welfare bureau, Pune. The affidavit stated that while the Centre had allocated vaccine plans in May-July on a fortnightly basis, since the start of August, it had issued a day-to-day allocation plan for the entire month to Maharashtra. However, the delivery of the vaccines was delayed from the manufacturers’ side.

The affidavit further stated that as the Centre has insisted on prioritising the administration of second dose, the government was not in a position to allocate vaccines early, especially to BMC. The affidavit, however, stated that 70% of vaccines have been allocated for second dose, while the remaining 30% have been assigned for the first shot.

Dr Patil has also submitted that while the CoWin portal now allows rectification of some errors, the changes in batch number and date of dose etc are not yet available, and citizens could access it as soon as the Centre made it possible.

The affidavit concluded by stating that sufficient training and sensitisation of personnel manning the vaccination drive has been undertaken to help persons register at the centres itself, if they have not been able to register themselves.

After hearing the submissions, HC asked additional solicitor general Anil Singh to file an affidavit stating when the rectification of certification would be available on CoWin, and also asked BMC’s counsel – senior advocate Anil Sakhare – to file an affidavit by Friday, indicating the status on vaccinated people. HC posted hearing of the PILs to August 30 for final hearing.