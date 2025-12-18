Car dealer drives Lamborghini at 252 kmph on sea link, owner booked

MUMBAI: The Mumbai traffic police have registered an FIR against the owner of a Lamborghini that was allegedly being driven dangerously at a speed of 252 kmph on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The luxury car, owned by a businessman from Ahmedabad, has also been seized. The Mumbai traffic police have registered an FIR against the owner of a Lamborghini that was allegedly being driven dangerously at a speed of 252 kmph on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

According to the FIR, the police were alerted about a social media post from December 12 showing a car dealer, identified as Faiz Adenwala, test-driving a 2021-model Lamborghini on the southbound carriageway of the sea link. Adenwala was allegedly driving at an extremely high speed and overtaking other vehicles from the left, thereby endangering the lives of other motorists, said a police officer.

The video, which Adenwala himself posted on his Instagram account, was shot from inside the car, with the speedometer clearly displaying a speed of 252 kmph, the officer said. “The notified speed limit on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is 80 kmph. Thus, it appeared that the driver of the said motor car was reckless and deliberately driving at speeds exceeding the speed limit,” the officer added.

Upon verifying the registration number, the police found that the vehicle had previously been issued two e-challans by the Mumbai traffic police in August for exceeding the speed limit.

The police registered an FIR against the owner of the vehicle, later identified as Nirav Patel, a businessman from Ahmedabad who had given his vehicle to Adenwala.

Speeding on the sea link has long been a matter of concern for the traffic police, especially late at night when traffic is low. Despite CCTV cameras and presence of police, drivers often cross the 80kmph speed limit, which often leads to accidents or vehicles catching fire.

Three weeks ago, a Honda car travelling from Worli to Bandra burst into flames after colliding with a divider on the sea link. The car was travelling at high speed, which caused the driver to lose control, leading to the collision and subsequent fire.