Case lodged after message on Mumbai police helpline threatens actor Salman Khan

A case was registered against unknown person/s on Monday after Mumbai Police received a message threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Sunday evening. According to Worli Police, the Mumbai Police Traffic Helpline number received several WhatsApp messages regarding the threat. (File photo)

“The unknown mobile number holder threatened to kill the actor by visiting his residence in Bandra and secondly even threatened to blow up his SUV by a bomb,” said a police officer.

“A case was registered by us based on the complaint of a traffic police officer under section 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023,” said a police officer.

The case has been now investigated by the Worli police as well as parallelly by the Mumbai Crime branch officials.

This is not the first time when the actor received threats.

Last year on April 14, two unidentified bike-borne assailants fired five-six rounds at Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides. The actor and his parents were sleeping at home, and nobody was injured in the incident. Hours later, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack via a social media post.

“Salman Khan do not take us lightly. This is the first and last warning. After this, the firing will happen at your home,” he said in his post.