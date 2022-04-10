Caught without a helmet? Spend two-hours at police station and get earful from ghost
Mumbai: In a bid to ensure that two-wheeler riders in the city do not flout the helmet rule while riding, the traffic police department has come up with an agonising solution to teach violators a lesson. If caught without a helmet, the rider will not only pay a fine and have their licence suspended for three months but also be subjected to watching two-hour awareness videos in which a ‘ghost’ will educate the violator on the consequences of helmetless riding.
After filling form ‘A’ with details such as their name, address, phone number, and the location, time, and date, the violator will be escorted to the nearest traffic chowkie to watch these videos.The awareness videos contain skits that are intended to make the rider realise that wearing a helmet can save their life. One of the skits depicts a grieving family that has lost its sole breadwinner in an accident just because they forgot to wear a helmet.
Another video contains an elaborate interview with a ghost of a two-wheeler rider who is repenting and narrating that a little caution from his side of wearing a helmet could have saved him and instead of rushing to meet his family and meeting with an accident on the way, he could have actually been with them.
The ghost rues the fact that just because of that mistake, he cannot be with his family any more, nor can he hug his child or spend time with his parents. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said that they have been penalising at least 2,000 two-wheeler riders a day for helmetless riding, the number has not decreased.
“To create awareness, we have started showing these videos depicting the consequences of helmetless riding. The videos do not contain violent images but include images and interviews with a ghost explaining his regret of not wearing a helmet etc,” said Roushan adding, “On the first day, we have shown the videos to 79 riders.”
If a rider does not turn up to watch the videos, the traffic police would send reminders to them through text messages to attend the session. The traffic police recorded 75,000 challans against helmetless riders last month, said Roshan. After the violator has watched the videos, they would be given another form ‘B’ which would be an acknowledgment of having attended the awareness session by the traffic police.
The traffic police also has plans to screen videos on traffic rules at schools and colleges as a majority of road crashes involve teenage victims or young riders.
-
Electioneering comes to end for Bochaha byelection, polling on April 12
Electioneering for the by-elections in Bochaha (reserve) constituency in Muzaffarpur came to an end on Sunday with top leaders of the ruling coalition and the opposition making a fervent appeal to the electors to vote for their candidates. The constituency, reserved for the scheduled caste, will undergo polling on Tuesday amidst elaborate security arrangements. Around 20 booths have been declared sensitive in view of the Maoists' activities in the area.
-
JNU: Left, ABVP trade charges as students clash over non-veg food on Ram Navami
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Sunday accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members of disrupting students from consuming non-vegetarian food on campus and indulging in violence. JNUSU and left members accused the ABVP of stopping students from having non-vegetarian food at Kaveri hostel and assaulting the mess secretary on Sunday afternoon. AISA members alleged that ABVP members resorted to stone-pelting in the evening in which some students were injured.
-
100% BEST drivers, conductors developed antibodies
Mumbai A latest sero-survey conducted among the drivers and conductors attached with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport has revealed that 100% of the frontline workers have developed antibodies against Covid. Samples from random citizens were collected. Chief Medical Officer of BEST, Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, said that a total of 776 samples of various drivers and conductors from all the depots in Mumbai were collected.
-
Yogi announces each of 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have 100-bed hospital
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said each of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have a 100-bed hospital. Yogi Adityanath made these announcements after inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela at a primary health centre in Gorakhpur district's Jungle Kaudia block on Sunday. The Arogya Mela will be organised every Sunday at all the primary health centres across the state. People should get their health cards made, he said.
-
4 dead in car-bike collision on Meerut-Baghpat Road
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured Four persons, including three women, died while two persons were injured in a car-bike collision near Kurali village on Meerut-Baghpat Road on Sunday morning, police said. Police said a resident of Aminagar Sarai of Baghpat, Bhushan, was driving a car along with his family members Magan Devi and Aadi, wife Bala Devi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics