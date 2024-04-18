CBD Belapur Police Station clears scrapyard for gym and badminton court

Navi Mumbai: In an innovative move aimed at fostering fitness among its personnel, the CBD Belapur police station has transformed its premises. Clearing the area of seized vehicles and scrap materials, they have created space for an open gymnasium and a badminton court. Navi Mumbai, India - April 17, 2024:Scrapyard at CBD police station cleared for gym and badminton court in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambe inaugurated the two new facilities, promising similar initiatives across police stations. The project, spearheaded by CBD police in collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, involved the relocation of numerous old vehicles and scrap from the station premises.

“Several vehicles and other properties seized during investigations need to be stored on the police station premises for use during trials. This has significantly impacted the overall appearance of many police stations, as it was not only unsightly but also posed an inconvenience for both personnel and visitors.”

He further explained, “Consequently, these vehicles were relocated to the Taloja area, where ample space is available. This has enabled us to reclaim space at our police station. Subsequently, I reached out to NMMC to collaborate on maximising the utilisation of this space for the benefit of our officers and personnel. This collaboration has culminated in establishing the open gym and the badminton court.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Bharambe said, “We have implemented initiatives to establish clear processes for the storage of properties and criminal records. The recently inaugurated Evidence Management Centre, which commenced operations last month, features a spacious 50,000 sqft open secure area at Taloja specifically designated for seized vehicles. Consequently, there is no longer a need to store seized vehicles at the police station itself. Furthermore, the area within the EMC has been demarcated according to individual police station jurisdictions.

He stated, “Beyond enhancing case convictions, the repurposing of space for fitness facilities is vital for boosting our personnel’s efficiency. Our officers operate under significant stress, and providing them with recreational opportunities will have a positive impact on their well-being.”

Assuring continued efforts to promote fitness across the commissionerate, Bharambe concluded, “The physical and mental fitness of our personnel is paramount for effective policing, and we are committed to extending these initiatives to all police stations.”