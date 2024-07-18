CBI arrests customs superintendent in Mumbai for alleged bribery

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation's Mumbai unit has apprehended a Customs Superintendent for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe of ₹80,000 to clear an import consignment. The CBI reportedly caught Saket in the act of demanding and receiving the bribe. (Representative image)

Kumar Saket was arrested on Tuesday at his office in the Courier Cell, International Courier Terminal, Sahar, Andheri (east). The CBI reportedly caught Saket in the act of demanding and receiving the bribe. Subsequently, the agency conducted a search at Saket's residence in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai.

The arrest followed a complaint from a Pune-based businessman, who alleged that Saket had demanded ₹1 lakh to clear an import consignment that arrived at the Mumbai International Courier Terminal on 6 July.

After discreetly verifying the complaint's contents in the presence of witnesses, the CBI's anti-corruption branch registered a case against Saket under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), pertaining to a public servant's demand for undue advantage.

According to agency sources, when the complainant met Saket to clear his consignment, the official claimed an anti-dumping duty of ₹2.80 lakh was required. Saket then allegedly asked for ₹1.4 lakh—half the anti-dumping duty—as a bribe, promising to clear the consignment without the official duty if paid.

When the complainant expressed inability to pay ₹1.4 lakh, Saket allegedly reduced the amount to ₹1 lakh. He reportedly provided a mobile number for the complainant to contact him after arranging the bribe.

"A trap was laid on Tuesday, and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹80,000 from the complainant at his office. The accused was then formally arrested," a CBI source stated.

On Wednesday, Saket appeared before a special court and was remanded to CBI custody for three days to facilitate interrogation.

This incident underscores ongoing concerns about corruption within India's bureaucracy and highlights the CBI's efforts to combat such practices. It also raises questions about the integrity of customs processes and the potential impact on businesses dealing with import procedures.

As the investigation unfolds, it may shed light on broader systemic issues within the customs department and potentially lead to further scrutiny of import clearance procedures at Mumbai's international terminals.