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    CBI court convicts former BOI official, others in ₹3 crore cheating case

    CBI court convicts former BOI official, others in 3 crore cheating case

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 7:42 PM IST
    PTI
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    Mumbai, A special CBI court here on Wednesday sentenced two persons to five years' imprisonment and two others to three years' jail term in a 2012 case where the Bank of India had suffered a loss of more than 3 crore due to a forged Letter of Credit.

    CBI court convicts former BOI official, others in ₹3 crore cheating case
    CBI court convicts former BOI official, others in ₹3 crore cheating case

    Harit Mehta, proprietor of Infinity Transmission, a private firm, was sentenced to five years in jail and asked to pay a fine of 3.50 crore.

    The director of the firm Abhay Mehta was also sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of 1 crore.

    Former bank official Manojkumar Mathur, and another accused named Ilesh Shah got three years' jail term with a fine of 50,000 each.

    Special judge Amit Kharkar found the accused guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 420 , 467 , and 120-B .

    Mathur, then a senior manager with the Bank of India , was accused of entering into a criminal conspiracy with the others.

    As per the CBI, the Nariman Point branch of the nationalised bank received a Letter of Credit dated July 20, 2009, purportedly issued by the HDFC Bank on behalf of Jayant Agro Organic Limited for discounting. The beneficiary was Infinite Transmission.

    The branch discounted the LC for 3,55,32,000 and 2,47,12,213 was remitted in the account of Infinite Transmission.

    Abhay and Harit Mehta then withdrew the amount. But later it was found that the LC had been forged, causing BOI a loss of 3.4 crore, the central probe agency told the court.

    Special prosecutor Jeetendra Sharma argued that Mathur, holding charge of the Forex department of the bank, dishonestly discounted the forged LC.

    A total of 32 witnesses were examined during the trial.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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