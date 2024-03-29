 Centenarian survives hip joint fracture and brain stroke, after successful surgery | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Centenarian survives hip joint fracture and brain stroke, after successful surgery

ByLinah Baliga
Mar 29, 2024 07:36 AM IST

Hundred-year-old Kakubai Chaudhary, with hip joint fracture and brain stroke, underwent successful surgery at United Multispeciality Hospital, Mumbai.

Mumbai: Hundred-year-old Kakubai Chaudhary, who was admitted to United Multispeciality Hospital, Kandivali West, for a fracture of the femur neck (hip joint) coupled with a brain stroke, underwent successful surgery and was discharged on March 25 after a week’s stay in the hospital.

Dr Brijesh Pandey, director of the hospital, said, “She had a fall and didn’t come to the hospital for two days. It was a hip joint fracture (femur bone). She had high BP, and because of her age, there were risks involved, but her sons and she decided to go ahead with the operation.”

Describing the critical condition, Dr Pandey explained that she also suffered mid-cerebral infarct (brain stroke) and was admitted to ICU. “This kind of surgery is rare where there was a hip joint fracture with brain stroke surgery,” added Dr Pandey.

Chaudhary, brought to the hospital on March 19, had to undergo urgent medical management. “Her blood haemoglobin was low. After that, there was hyponatremia (abnormally low concentration of sodium in the blood). Under high-risk consent, we undertook the surgery.”

Giridharilal, her son, shared that on March 18, when she set foot out of the lift to go to the garden within the society compound, she tripped on the steps. The doctor administered an injection, but she was unable to stand up after a day.

“After hospitalisation, she also suffered a brain stroke, but she overcame all challenges, and the surgery went well. She is also recovering well. It is nothing short of a miracle,” Giridharilal added.

Chaudhary was operated by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Himanshu Vakil and his team, Dr Karthik Shah was leading the anaesthetic team.

