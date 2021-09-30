Central Railway, Thane Municipal Corporation to sign MoU on SATIS for Thane (E)

The Central Railway authorities have claimed that the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) for Thane East will soon inch ahead as a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed within a week between the railways and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

A meeting of the newly-appointed Central Railway general manager, Anil Kumar Lahoti, with Thane MP, Rajan Vichare, was held to discuss several stalled projects in Thane and Navi Mumbai recently.

Vichare said, “TMC officials have assured that they will sign a MoU within a week with the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation Authority for Thane East SATIS detailing the responsibilities of railway and Thane Smart City. A meeting will also be held between these two authorities to finalise the plan for the extended Thane station on Thane Mental Hospital land.”

On the work on fifth and sixth lines to cater to increase the services on Central Railway routes, MRVC officials informed that the work would be completed by January 2022. Vichare demanded that the 15-rake trains services also be started at the earliest. He was informed that the permission for work on stations beyond Kalyan has been received recently and the services could not be started until those works were completed.

Vichare added, “I have submitted a letter and given MP funds to ensure that the historic Thane station is transformed into a modern station with a museum and amenities that will make commuting a pleasant experience for all.”

He also checked on the Navi Mumbai Airoli-Kalwa elevated railway project status and was informed by MRVC officials that the Digha railway station work would be completed in November 2022. The second phase work would begin after the project affected persons are rehabilitated.