Centre abstaining on Gaza ceasefire resolution not in line with country’s policy: Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday criticised the Centre’s decision to abstain from a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, where over 55,000 have been killed so far. India’s abstention on Saturday marked a significant departure from its previous stance just six months ago, which will create confusion over the country’s stance among the international community. India voted in favour of a UNGA resolution for a ceasefire in December 2024. Sharad Pawar (from twitter) (Sharad Pawar X)

“We are known as a proponent of humanity’s protection. But yesterday, to the UN resolution brought against the continuous killing of innocent people, India decided to abstain from voting against the ongoing terrorism. This has never been the country’s policy,” the former defence minister stated.

He said Israel was doing a good job in the agriculture sector. However, by attacking Gaza, Israel is killing innocent people and destroying houses. “From Jawaharlal Nehru to all prime ministers (in the past), they have always taken a different stand than other countries… But those who are leading the country at present have failed to come out with a clear stand on the situation,” Pawar underlined.

He made the statement while addressing the party’s conclave held in Ghatkopar on Sunday. The conclave geared the party towards preparing for the upcoming local body elections.

Pawar then supported the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI). It is difficult to explain why the results of the state assembly polls were different from the Lok Sabha elections, he said. “There is a suspicion among the people over the role played by the election commission in the state assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi also wrote an article in this regard and questioned the role of ECI.”

The NCP (SP) chief asked the Mumbai unit to start preparing for the BMC elections and asked them to decide on the alliance. “If you want to forge an alliance or want to go solo, the decision will have to be taken by you. If you want to create a new leadership and contest on your own, then the leadership will consider it. If you feel like holding seat-sharing talks with like-minded parties, then we will give our consent for that as well,” Pawar said.

Pawar also expressed his desire to give the opportunity to ‘new blood’ so that new leadership can be created. “This way, the party will be expanded.”