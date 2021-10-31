Centre passed burden of free Covid vax, Central Vista project on people: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took on the Centre over the rising fuel prices and inflation in the country, stating that the government is putting the burden of inflation to build the Central Vista project and for the free Covid-19 vaccine drives. Referring to the Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas Rameswar Teli’s statement, Raut, in his weekly column ‘RokhThok’, said that the Centre is making “fun” of the inflation and soaring prices of fuel and other commodities.

Last week, the minister, in a response to a question on rising fuel prices, had said that the prices are increasing because the government provided free Covid-19 vaccines.

“Ministers in the [Narendra] Modi government are making fun of inflation. Teli said that the prices of petrol and diesel have increased because of the free Covid-19 vaccines.This means that the burden of the doses of the free vaccine is ultimately put on the common man. Then why are advertisements on free vaccination done, and on whose money? Everyone is stuck on the cruise drugs party [raids]. Everybody is quiet on petrol crossing the ₹100-mark... Raut stated in the column, published on Sunday in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

The column added that the Centre showed ₹67,113 crore incurred to provide free vaccines. But the Modi government has earned ₹25 lakh crore through the “taxes” on fuel, it added.

The Sena parliamentarian also attacked the Centre saying that the construction of the Central Vista project, costing ₹20 lakh crore, is a burden on the people as it is being done out of “stubbornness”.

“In Delhi, the Central Vista project worth ₹20 lakh crore is being implemented out of stubbornness... If the new Parliament, new offices, prime minister’s residence and other things are being built through the burden of inflation on the common citizens, then what use are they of?” he questioned.

As a policy, the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not respond to criticism or remarks in Saamana.