MUMBAI: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced a revised set of guidelines to prevent malpractices during the 2026 CET examinations, with a strong focus on stopping cyber-based cheating and misuse of artificial intelligence. The new rules specifically target the use of AI tools, hidden cameras, screen mirroring, remote-access software and other digital technologies that could be used to manipulate computer-based exams. Officials said the updated guidelines were necessary, as technology-based cheating attempts have increased in recent years. CET cell unveils strict rules to prevent cyber-cheating, AI misuse in exams

Under the revised rules, candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying any electronic gadgets or devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones and calculators into the exam hall. If found, they will be confiscated and the candidate’s exam candidature may also be cancelled. Similarly, the use of AI tools or any digital system to access exam content during the computer-based test will lead to immediate cancellation of the candidate’s exam, and legal action will be initiated under the Information Technology Act.

Candidature is also at stake if a candidate is found talking, giving signals or trying to communicate with others during the exam; if notes, books, or any printed or written materials are found on them; if a student copies from another candidate or allows copying; or if exam questions or answers are shared through social media, electronic devices or any communication system from outside the examination hall. Legal action may follow in all these cases.

In cases of organised cheating or group malpractice, authorities will conduct a detailed investigation. If several candidates are found involved in such activities, their results may be cancelled. If any exam centre is found negligent or involved in such misconduct, action may be taken against the centre as well.

The CET Cell conducts entrance examinations for 17 courses across Maharashtra. Out of these, 15 examinations are conducted through the computer-based test system at various exam centres in the state. This year, registrations for the CET exams have nearly closed, with 1.29 million students registering so far. Since three of the courses will offer two chances to appear for the entrance test for the first time, around 1.73 million students are expected to take the exams.

The statement issued by CET cell reads, “The revised rules will be implemented for all CET examinations conducted in 2026. Examination centres have also been instructed to ensure CCTV surveillance, biometric verification of candidates and strict monitoring to prevent any malpractice during the tests.”