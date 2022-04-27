Chandiwal Commission gives clean chit to Anil Deshmukh
Mumbai: The Justice KU Chandiwal Commission appointed last March to probe former city police commissioner Parambir Singh’s allegations of corruption and extortion against former home minister Anil Deshmukh submitted a 201-page report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday giving the politician a clean chit and called the Indian Police Services (IPS) officer’s claims false.
Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal submitted the report, which had an additional 1,400 pages of annexures, in the presence of home minister Dilip Walse Patil.
The retired judge of the Bombay high court (HC) was appointed to lead a single-member probe on March 30, 2021 after Singh wrote a letter addressed to the CM, deputy CM, chief secretary and other posts in authority in which he claimed that Deshmukh ran an extortion racket and asked police officers to collect ₹100 crore every month from bars, restaurants and other establishments.
The Commission was required to enquire into three main things: whether Singh had submitted any proof in his letter dated March 20, 2021, which established that Deshmukh or any officer from his office committed any offence/ misconduct as alleged; whether the allegations levelled by Singh, citing the messages from assistant commissioner of police Sanjay Patil, assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze have any truth; and whether it warranted an investigation by Anti-Corruption Bureau or any other investigating agency.
The Chandiwal Commission examined Deshmukh, Singh (who appeared after several summons and once a bailable warrant was issued) minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, Vaze (one of the officers Deshmukh allegedly sought to run the racket through, according to Singh) among others.
Though the report is unlikely to be made public anytime soon, officials from the home department said that the report gave Deshmukh a “clean chit”.
“The former Mumbai police commissioner could not submit the proof needed to substantiate his allegations that then home minister had ordered any extortion. It also mentioned that it is an unbecoming of such a senior IPS officer to write a letter on the basis of what other officers say. Despite having given opportunity to submit the proof, Singh failed to give any, the report stated,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.
“The report stated that Singh was booked in four extortion cases booked at various places after his letter bomb. It also has questioned why the extortion cases were not lodged immediately after they happened,” the official further said.
“I have not seen the report as it was submitted to the CM by Chandiwal today. It will be sent to the chief secretary for further action,” said Patil.
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Madhav Bhandari questioned the Commission and said that it had no “sanctity” as “it was not constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act.” “Why did the government spend money and waste time on constituting a panel when a probe was being conducted by CBI as per the (high court’s) order?” he asked.
NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that Deshmukh will be proved innocent. “We have maintained from day one that Anil Deshmukh was innocent and the allegations levelled by the former police commissioner were baseless. They were based on hearsay and he had no evidence to substantiate them. Even the two officials named by him for their involvement have denied such extortion took place. The CBI too had changed its claims related to the figure of extortion from time to time in the court. We are sure that Deshmukh will come out clean eventually once the report is made public,” he said.
Though the Chandiwal Commission was delegated the powers of civil court, it was not constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952. When the probe panel is constituted under the Act, it has the legal power to summon witnesses. Such a report needs to be tabled in the state legislature first, officials said. However, the current report can be made public without being tabled in the legislature.
Deshmukh, who denied all charges, resigned in April 2021 after the Bombay HC permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary probe. Although the Central agency registered a First Information Report against Deshmukh under section of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act on April 21, it only recently took custody of the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politician who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Legal experts, the report will have no bearing on the ongoing CBI or ED investigations. “The CBI or any investigating agency has its own scope and machinery to probe the allegations. The CBI probe is being done as per the court order. The court verdict in the case will be based on the investigation by the agencies. The Chandiwal Commission is just a fact-finding body and will help the former home minister politically,” said a former law secretary who did not wished to be named.
-
Shivaji Nagar Nullah: Councillor take contractor, Ludhiana MC to task over improper disposal of sewer waste
Browned off with slow pace of the project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah and no proper disposal of sewer waste in the area, councillor Manju Aggarwal (ward number 57) submitted a memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Tuesday. The contractor has also failed to clean the choked nullah adding to unhygienic conditions in the area, Bhartiya Janata Party leader and councillor's husband, Inder Aggarwal said.
-
Mann comes under Opposition fire over knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi
The Opposition in Punjab panned chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday for signing a knowledge-sharing agreement with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of “abrogation of responsibility” and “institutionalising interference”. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa termed the agreement as “undemocratic” and “complete abrogation of responsibility” on part of the Punjab government. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked the Punjab CM to admit Kejriwal would now run Punjab from Delhi. “He is trying to legitimise an illegality! Another Badlav (change),” he tweeted.
-
Over 500 left homeless as fire at Manesar scrapyard destroys over 100 shanties
Over 500 people were left homeless after a massive fire broke out at in a scrapyard in Sector 6 of IMT Manesar on Monday night, killing a 48-year-old woman and charring over 100 hutments to ashes. Shanti Devi (55), a native of Patna in Bihar, was sleeping when the fire broke out. She came out and was shocked to see that the area engulfed in fire.
-
Delhi Horse Show: NCC cadets brings laurels to GADVASU, Ludhiana
The cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), cornered glory in the Delhi Horse Show, held at Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantt, where they bagged five medals in different equestrian events. The GADVASU team participated in the event after a gap of 25 years due to the efforts of commanding officer, Colonel SK Bhardwaj.
-
240 farmers attend Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign at PAU, Ludhiana
As many as 240 farmers and farm women from different parts of Punjab participated in the Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, organised by the Punjab Agri Business Incubator, Directorate of Extension Education at the Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University on Tuesday. TS Riar, principal investigator, PABI, informed that PABI has trained nearly 100 startups and provided grant-in-aid of over 5 crore to 43 startups.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics