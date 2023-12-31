Mumbai: Human rights activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon conspiracy case who was placed under house arrest by the Bombay high court last November, has run up a bill exceeding ₹1 crore towards round-the-clock police protection at his residence. Charges for Navlakha’s protection under house arrest exceed ₹ 1 crore

Sources said that from November 19, 2022, the date of formal commencement of his house arrest in Navi Mumbai, till August 31 this year, the charges for Navlakha’s protection amounted to ₹1,12,11,793. Having paid ₹10,40,000 earlier in accordance with supreme court orders, his outstanding liability stood at ₹1,01,71,793.

As per Indian law, a person placed under house arrest is bound to bear the expenses. The Navi Mumbai Police, which provides protection to Navlakha, attributed the exorbitant charges to expenses incurred towards deploying four guards for his continuous protection.

“Navlakha has been provided round-the-clock protection with four guards who work in shifts, and we charge him as per prevailing rates for police protection,” said a senior Navi Mumbai police officer. He said that the bills are forwarded to National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Bhima Koregaon case, and the accused are instructed to settle the dues with the federal agency.

Sabha Hussain, Navlakha’s partner, expressed disbelief at the exorbitant charges, emphasising that they seemed disproportionate for someone who was not proven guilty. Navlakha’s lawyers will contest the charges before the apex court, she said. She also cited discrepancies in the police’s claims, saying, “They claim they are deploying four guards round the clock, but often, only 2 guards are on duty.”

Navlakha, one of the 16 activists and intellectuals accused in the Bhima Koregaon conspiracy case, allegedly gave an inflammatory speech during the Elgar Parishad conclave at Shaniwarwada, Pune on December 31, 2017. Charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he was arrested by the NIA in April 2020.

The activist was granted temporary house arrest on November 10, 2022 due to his deteriorating health after spending over three years at the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. He was formally placed under house arrest on November 19 in Navi Mumbai, where he remains.