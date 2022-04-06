Charni Road railway station to get ₹2.53 crore makeover
MUMBAI: To upgrade passenger amenities and revamp the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway (WR) will begin its redevelopment work from May. As part of the project, the station building will be upgraded with features such as foot over bridges, ramps, and elevators. The renovation work, which is estimated to cost ₹2.53 crore will include the restoration work of the railway booking office, booking store, station masters office, chief booking supervisors office, and ticketing windows.
“The designs are final and we will soon begin the redevelopment of the Charni Road railway station,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.
Tenders for the redevelopment work of the station were floated in August 2020. Apart from the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway will also redevelop its Dadar and Grant Road railway stations.
The Central Railway (CR) is also undertaking the redevelopment work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and will start redevelopment work of the heritage building of the terminus this year.
Further, 19 suburban railway stations are also being redeveloped by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the body responsible for the execution of suburban railway projects in Mumbai.
The stations that will be redeveloped will be done by Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Dombivli, Shahad, Neral, Kasara, GTB Nagar, Govandi, Chembur, Mankhurd, Jogeshwari, Mumbai Central (local), Kandivali, Mira Road, Bhayandar and Vasai Road railway stations.
Foot over Bridges (FOB), elevated decks and skywalks to decongest the suburban railway stations are the primary focus of the renovation project.
-
75-year-old fisherman feared drowned in Thane, search operations on
A 75-year-old fisherman who went fishing on April 3 at the Naglabunder creek has gone missing and Balram Ramdas Bhoir's' family has now alerted the authorities. Fearing him drowned, a search operation is being carried out by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) along with Kasarvadavali police, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and local fishermen of Naglabunder. The family claimed that Balram Ramdas Bhoir's boat must have overturned while fishing.
-
Dombivli man arrested for making prank calls to police station, abusing officers
The Dombivli Manpada police in Dombivli arrested a 35-year-old man for regularly calling the police officials in an inebriated state after having a fight with The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada's wife and abusing them. The police ignored him for several months. However, he allegedly got the contact numbers of senior officials and started abusing them too. The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada, had been making prank calls to Manpada police station landline number for the last one-and-a-half years.
-
Amid concerns of waning immunity, experts push for boosters
Mumbai With the state lifting all Covid-induced restrictions in the city, including the mask mandate, medical experts have sounded alarm bells over waning immunity in the population that was administered the Covid vaccine in the early phase of the inoculation drive. Infectious disease specialist Dr Om Srivastava, who is also on the state's Covid task force, said that there is little known about the vaccines even today.
-
Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held
PUNE In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military. Margaje's, was held from a village in Satara, said officials. The accused has been identified as a resident of Kanhawadi in Khandala taluka of Satara district (31), Pravin Shivaji Margaje.
-
Karnataka HM says youth killed as he didn't know Urdu, retracts statement
Stoking a controversy, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday claimed that the recent murder of a 22-year-old youth here was because Chandru's did not know Urdu, but subsequently retracted it by stating that the incident was actually over road rage. His statement evoked sharp reaction from opposition parties. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the killing was over road rage. Later retracting his statement, Jnanendra said it was source-based information, which was 'wrong.'
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics