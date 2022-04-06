Charni Road railway station to get 2.53 crore makeover

MUMBAI: To upgrade passenger amenities and revamp the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway (WR) will begin its redevelopment work from May. As part of the project, the station building will be upgraded with features such as foot over bridges, ramps, and elevators. The renovation work, which is estimated to cost ₹2.53 crore will include the restoration work of the railway booking office, booking store, station masters office, chief booking supervisors office, and ticketing windows.

“The designs are final and we will soon begin the redevelopment of the Charni Road railway station,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

Tenders for the redevelopment work of the station were floated in August 2020. Apart from the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway will also redevelop its Dadar and Grant Road railway stations.

The Central Railway (CR) is also undertaking the redevelopment work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and will start redevelopment work of the heritage building of the terminus this year.

Further, 19 suburban railway stations are also being redeveloped by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the body responsible for the execution of suburban railway projects in Mumbai.

The stations that will be redeveloped will be done by Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Dombivli, Shahad, Neral, Kasara, GTB Nagar, Govandi, Chembur, Mankhurd, Jogeshwari, Mumbai Central (local), Kandivali, Mira Road, Bhayandar and Vasai Road railway stations.

Foot over Bridges (FOB), elevated decks and skywalks to decongest the suburban railway stations are the primary focus of the renovation project.