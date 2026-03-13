Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police on Thursday registered a complaint of cheating against a slew of companies owned by Anil Ambani and their various officials. Cheating case against Anil Ambani-owned firms, officials

The complaint, filed by Axis Bank vice-president Prakash Rao, claimed that the alleged accused had cheated the bank of ₹ 50 crore.

Thursday’s complaint names Reliance Commercial Financial Limited (RCFL), Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Reliance Power Limited, Devang Mody, the then Chief Financial officer of RCFL, Amit Bafana, the then CEO of RCFL, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, the then vice-president of Reliance Capital Ltd, other subsidiary companies of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), senior officers and promoters of ADAG and “staffers of bank” without specifying which bank.

As per the complainant’s statement, Axis Bank in July 2010 had sanctioned a cash credit facility of ₹50 crores to Reliance Capital Limited. Subsequently, an additional non-fund-based banking capital limit of ₹20 crores was also sanctioned. In 2017 following the demerger of the commercial finance division of Reliance Capital Limited, these limits were transferred to Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL). In January, 2020, Axis Bank declared the cash credit account of RCFL as a non-performing asset. The company lenders approved a resolution plan by Authum Investments to recover the loan amount.

In the interim, in August 2019, Bank of Baroda, acting as the lead bank of the consortium, had appointed Grant Thornton India LLP to conduct a Forensic Audit of RCFL’s loan default case.

The audit threw up various discrepancies like diversion of funds, round tripping and layering of transactions, non-compliance with Loan Covenants of RCFL, misrepresentation and suppression of material facts and possible evergreening and accommodation entries. Relying on this forensic report, an officer of the EOW, Mumbai, told the media: “There is prima facie evidence that the loan funds were diverted and siphoned off to group-related companies through non-standard business practices. It appears that this was a deliberate and co-ordinated efforts when Devang Mody was the CEO of RCFL, Amit Bafana was CFO of RCFL, and Amitabh Jhunjhunwala was vice-president of Reliance Capital Limited.”

The offences have been registered at Cuffe Parade police station under sections 409 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent, section 420 for cheating, section 477 A for falsification of accounts and section 120 B for criminal conspiracy, said the police officer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against the industrialist in connection with an alleged ₹2,220 crore loan fraud case involving Bank of Baroda. Daljeet Singh, group vice-president for corporate communication at Reliance ADAG, did not respond to calls and messages about this fresh complaint.