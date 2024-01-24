close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Chemical effluents in water bodies worry Navi Mumbai residents

Chemical effluents in water bodies worry Navi Mumbai residents

Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Jan 24, 2024

Residents of Nerul and Seawoods in Navi Mumbai are concerned about chemical factories releasing untreated effluents into nearby water bodies, causing pollution. The issue has been raised by residents in various areas of Navi Mumbai, but officials have shown little interest in addressing the problem.

The concerns about chemical factories releasing untreated effluents is now being faced by Nerul and seawoods residents. On Sunday, the water body situated beside the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters was found by walkers to be filled with a frothy mixture.

“The water inlet is situated at just 100 meter distance from NMMC headquarters and with no fear of any consequences or action untreated effluents is getting released. The same channel goes and connects the Delhi Public School lake which is frequented by flamingos,” said Dharmesh Barai.

Barai happened to see the disposal while going through his routine of walking through the road that comes in between the water body and the headquarters. The resident shot a video of the untreated water polluting the water body and have tagged the authorities to conduct an inquiry “ I often spend some time observing the landscape that gets formed as the sun sets from this particular spot. The sight of the froth filled water caught my attention,” said Barai.

Residents across Navi Mumbai have been repeatedly voicing their concerns with chemical factories failing to adhere to the norms laid down by The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) treating sewage water before its release. The issue has been profoundly faced by residents of Koparkhairane, Vashi and even in areas falling under Panvel Municipal Corporation like Taloja, Kalamboli, Roadpali etc.

“The health hazard of chemical factories releasing untreated effluents is already being faced by many residents suffering with lung and respiratory related ailments. We are trying to create awareness and even hold agitations so as to avert repeat of the Bhopal gas tragedy but there is need for accountability from administration’s end,” said another resident and activist Deepak Singh. Residents rue that officials seldom respond to any of the complaints. “ The kind of damage Navi Mumbai as a city is suffering. It is surprising that the corporation gets awarded for cleanliness. NO official be it NMMC or MPCB have shown any interest in taking the chemical factories to task for causing large scale pollution,” said Mahesh Dhir, a resident.

