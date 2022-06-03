Chemists in Ulhasnagar seek sanitary pads as donation for under-privileged women
Gone are the days when chemists handed over sanitary pads wrapped in paper or dark-coloured bags. Here is a group of men, all chemists from Ulhasnagar, who have kept a donation box in front of their shops to appeal to people to drop sanitary pads in the box that would then be distributed to the under-privileged women in the slum and tribal areas.
Around 10 such sanitary pad donation boxes are kept at various chemist stores in Ulhasnagar.
These chemists are supported by NGOs Urja Foundation and Samata Education Trust. The aim is to promote good menstrual hygiene among women from all sections of the society.
Suresh Ahuja, owner of Mahadev Chemist, a 64-year-old store in Ulhasnagar, first embraced the concept in his shop. He said, “Earlier, we used to collect clothes to be distributed among the poor in the city. We then came across the concept of a sanitary pad bank, and thought this was something new and we needed to create awareness.”
He added that one aim was also to remove the shame or stigma attached with the monthly cycle. “In our society, we do not talk about the menstrual cycle. We give pads wrapped in paper or black bags. We want to wipe out these old thought processes. Instead, we inform women who visit the shop about the pad box and appeal to them to donate sanitary napkins. They can donate a few pads or an entire box. This concept breaks the stereotype of society while we get to help women from poor families.”
Bhavna Chabria of Urja Foundation has participated in this campaign and will be guiding chemists where to distribute these pads.
Chabria said, “The concept was shared by me with all the chemist associations and all of them were positive and enthusiastic to implement it. No access to menstrual hygiene is the fifth biggest killer of women in the world. We started an awareness campaign in villages and slums about menstrual hygiene and this pad bank of the chemist association will help us in distributing these pads to these women. Once the bank is full, people from the chemist association will distribute these pads in slum areas like Imli Pada, Azad Nagar and later will move towards tribal hamlets.”
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics