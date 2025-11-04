Chhagan Bhujbal undergoes bypass surgery; condition stable, advised rest

MUMBAI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal underwent a heart bypass surgery at Asian Heart Institute, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on Monday. Mumbai, India – July 01, 2024: NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction leader Chggan Bhujbal arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan during the Budget Assembly session, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 01, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The 78-year-old NCP leader, who had been experiencing discomfort for the past two months, was advised by his family to undergo a detailed cardiac check-up. Last Tuesday, after attending a meeting on the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Bhujbal was taken to Jaslok Hospital, where his long-time physician Dr Ashwin Mehta examined him and recommended a bypass procedure, sources said.

Sources close to the hospital said Bhujbal was admitted to Asian Heart Institute on October 30, a day after undergoing an angiogram at Jaslok Hospital. “The angiogram revealed three blockages in three different arteries. Although he was stable, doctors had to wait four days to perform the surgery as he was on double blood-thinning medication,” a hospital source said.

The procedure was performed by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakant Panda and his team. Bhujbal’s nephew, Sameer Bhujbal, said, “My uncle will remain in the ICU for two to three days and will be moved to a regular room thereafter. His vital parameters are normal.”

The veteran politician has a history of health complications, including pancreatic ailments.

A statement issued by Bhujbal’s office said he has been advised complete rest and will not be meeting visitors for the time being.