MUMBAI: After a 25-year wait that saw 36 developers come and go, 265 families of old Chikhalwadi in Grant Road finally got the keys to their redeveloped homes – and a 24-inch colour television each, to help them settle in. Chikhalwadi residents get new homes, plus surprise gift

Handing the keys on Wednesday was deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, who stressed that it was the cluster model that had made this project possible. The project was undertaken by the 37th developer, Shripati Developers, along with BJP MLA Parag Shah’s company Man Infra, completing it within two years, according to a statement released to the media by the chief minister’s office.

At the function, Shinde said the government had approved the cluster scheme and directed that the incentives it provided be passed on to residents. As a result, people who earlier lived in 120-sq ft homes are now being given spacious 585 sq ft 2-BHK apartments. Facilities such as a gymnasium, library and a wedding reception hall have also been provided, he said.

Sena founder Bal Thackeray had envisioned new homes for 4 million people in Mumbai. By approving the cluster scheme, the government is striving to fulfil that very dream, Shinde said.

The government’s aim is to bring back Mumbai residents who were forced to move out of the city due to stalled redevelopment projects, and cluster schemes are being encouraged for this purpose, said Shinde.

He said that after becoming housing minister, several pioneering decisions were taken, including a new housing policy, which will provide the working class, labourers, women, senior citizens and Mumbai’s dabbawalas, homes at concessional rates.

But, on Wednesday, the spotlight was on Chikhalwadi. Sweetening the moment further, Shinde said the residents should receive a gift along with their new homes, urging the project’s developer Satish Chaturvedi to gift a television set to each household. Chaturvedi readily agreed, saying that each new home would come with a 24-inch colour TV.

The function was attended by MLA Parag Shah, MHADA chairperson Sanjeev Jaiswal, Mumbai Building Repairs & Reconstruction Board chief officer Milind Shambharkar, Shripati Developers’ owner Satish Chaturvedi, president of the Old Chikhalwadi Residents’ Association Surekha Parab and general-secretary Chintaman Dalvi.