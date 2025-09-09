Choreographer kills sister’s boyfriend, surrenders himself to the police

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old Bollywood choreographer from Malwani was arrested for allegedly beating his sister’s boyfriend to death on Friday after he had made derogatory statements about his sister and mother. The next day, he surrendered to the police. The accused surrendered to the police on the next day.

According to the police, the victim, Nitin Premji Solanki, 40, a Jogeshwari resident, was in a relationship with the accused Ashish Joseph Shetty’s sister. For the past few days, Solanki had been making derogatory statements about Shetty’s sister and mother, questioning their character, which angered Shetty.

“On Friday night, Shetty had gone to Jogeshwari to meet Solanki, where they drank together till late at night and then went to Malwani, after which Shetty brutally beat Solanki to death with a wooden stick in a room near Krishna Ashram in Koliwada at Marve Road. He then slept there as he was intoxicated and exhausted,” said the Investigating officer at Malwani Police station, Gokul Jagtap.

On Saturday afternoon, Shetty approached the police, confessed to the crime and surrendered, he added.

The police went to the crime scene and rushed Solanki to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared dead. Subsequently, the police registered a murder case against Shetty under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested him. On Sunday, he was produced before a court, which he was remanded in police custody for 11 days, the officer said.