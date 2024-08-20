CIDCO cracks down on illegal water booster pumps in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has launched a special drive against the illegal use of water booster pumps in its nodes, following complaints of water shortages from residents. The crackdown comes after the agency issued stern warnings to those cornering the water supply through illicit means. In the past week alone, CIDCO has seized 35 booster pumps during surprise inspections in Kharghar, a node under its jurisdiction. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The inspections, conducted by over 25 CIDCO water department officials and personnel, targeted various housing societies in sectors 34 and 35 of Kharghar. The team scrutinised water pipelines for illegal installations.

Priya Ratambe, public relations officer for CIDCO, explained the situation: "CIDCO has recently withdrawn the water cut in its nodes following good rainfall. However, several housing societies complained of still receiving less water supply due to low pressure."

She added, "On inspection of the areas, our personnel found that booster motors had been installed on CIDCO's water pipeline to source water at high pressure by some housing societies. These pumps have been immediately seized."

The agency has issued warnings to the offending housing societies, threatening legal action if they attempt to reinstall the pumps. Ratambe noted that neighbouring societies have already reported improved water supply following the removals.

"While the drive in Kharghar will continue, similar drives have been planned in other nodes of the city as well to ensure such practices are curbed and all residents get water supply equally," Ratambe stated. She urged those who have installed such pumps to remove them promptly to avoid CIDCO's intervention.

Residents have welcomed the crackdown. Samod Sarngan, a Kharghar inhabitant, said, "This action was long overdue. Due to the installation of the pumps, a large bulk of water supply goes to such societies, while others that do not receive the full quota have to spend large amounts on getting water through water tankers."

Sarngan highlighted the severity of the issue, noting, "There have been instances of several societies receiving just 50% of their normal quota. CIDCO needs to ensure there is constant inspection and strict action is taken against the violating housing societies and their office bearers."