CIDCO plan to develop Kharghar into commercial hub begins

The ambitious plan of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to develop an encompassing commercial hub – International Corporate Park (ICP) within the heart of Kharghar node just 14 kilometres from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMAI) has been kick-started. The first and foremost work the planning body has undertaken is to secure the vast pocket of land from encroachments. Accordingly, a tender bid of almost ₹11.3 crore has been floated to construct a compound wall through the entire area where the corporate park is proposed to come up.

The ICP is proposed to be developed on an area measuring 140 hectares.

“The plan is to develop a business hub just like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for which CIDCO has carved out a total of 155 hectares of land within Kharghar. On the periphery development work has already begun with the construction of approach roads as well as development of football ground on 10.5 hectare land. The compound wall is the beginning of the large-scale work to be undertaken in the area in the coming few years,” said a senior official.

The compound wall to be constructed will come across sectors 29, 28, 31, 32, 33 as well as parts of 34 A, 27, 24, 23, 22, Owe village. “Securing of the premise has become of utmost importance as the area is prone to encroachments. The 2.4 meter high wall will be constructed on a larger area but the corporate park is planned to be developed in sector 28, 29, 31, 32 and 33. The construction of the wall is to be done in a period of two years,” informed the official

In the second phase of the development work, CIDCO will work on the strategy and infrastructural design of the park. The administration envisages constructing a bouquet of complexes catering to different commercial sectors. This will include an array of corporate sector, infrastructures catering to hospitality and media entertainment, front offices for Information Technology companies. The business park is also foreseen to have premium housing facilities, educational institutes and even top level hospitals. “This is going to be an economic hub which will be dynamic in nature due to the proximity it has to the airport. The idea was conceived almost 8 years ago and preliminary planning was also done by roping in experts to get the project commissioned; however in wake of the changes seen with the decks cleared for Airport there is a need for a totally new line of planning which will be seen in the second phase,” said the official.

In the later stages, sources informed of undertaking extensive research to ascertain the kind of sectors are keen on setting up their bases in the city. Expression of interest is also informed to be one of the mediums to ascertain the kind of infrastructure the area will have in future. “ This project was dormant for a long period and there was nothing known about the status. If the compound wall is coming then it is a good move which will boost the property value in the area big time. But unless and until there is better road network the kind of traffic congestion likely to happen will also be equally exponential,” said Keshar Madkholkar, a resident of sector 20

