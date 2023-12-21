CIDCO to procure new fire fighting vehicle for estimated 8.5 crore

The City and Industrial development corporation (CIDCO) is in the process of procuring a new firefighting and rescue vehicle with 28 meter hydraulic access platform to ensure timely assistance in event of any accidents on the recently commissioned Metro line 1 or even in case of low rise buildings. HT Image

The fire department currently has a 70 meter Bronto skylift which can reach up to 22 floors to respond to fire emergencies. However, the administration considered it necessary to have an additional vehicle to be used on low rise buildings or in case of accidents in Metro.

“Attending fire calls in low high rise buildings using the 70 meter fire vehicles proves to be a challenge. In case of the Metro, the vehicle is elevated. There are a lot of technical issues faced with the bigger vehicle as it requires a lot of space for parking as well as its mechanism is more technical and time consuming.” said chief fire officer, CIDCO, Vijay Rane.

The department has estimated of an expenditure of approximately ₹8.5 crore for the purchasing the vehicle. CIDCO presently has a total 34 firefighting vehicles stationed across the five fire stations in Kharghar, Ulwe, Dronagiri, New Panvel and Kalamboli.

A crucial aspect of the vehicle is that it will not only facilitate firefighters in rescuing trapped individuals, but also enable them to use water to douse fire. “Usually the skylift vehicles are not provisioned with water tanks. So while attending emergency calls there are tankers that need to be assigned separately. It was decided to get the new vehicle modified with a water tanker which will come handy during fire drills and save a lot of response time as well,” said Rane. The new vehicle is to be provisioned with a 3,000 litre water tank.

According to the fire department, the majority of the buildings in areas like Ulwe, Dronagiri constructed over land acquired under 12.5 scheme are seven storyed. “Almost 50 percent of buildings in these areas are not beyond seven floors wherein in event of emergency taking the Bronto Skylift is not advisable. We are seeking a compact vehicle which is easy to maneuver in times of emergency,” said an official.