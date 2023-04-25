Bogus employee scam: CIDCO cracks whip, transfers 147 employees

NAVI MUMBAI: Following the ₹3 crore bogus employee scam that hit City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) recently, the whip has been cracked with the transfer of 147 employees, from every department, for the first time in a decade. HT Image

In what is being seen as a cleanup drive, Sanjay Mukherjee, CIDCO vice chairman and managing director, on April 21, ordered the transfer of officers and personnel of class 2, 3 and 4 sections. These include 31 clerks/typists, 16 office assistants, 15 field officers, 13 draughtsmen, 14 surveyors, 10 stenographers and 48 peons from various departments.

Over the years, CIDCO has been in the news for its financial strength and controversies. The nodal agency, during the pandemic, was reported to be under financial stress due to its investments in various mega projects that have been delayed, including the metro and the international airport.

In the latest instance, an official of the personnel department of CIDCO has been accused of defrauding the nodal agency by getting salaries to the tune of around ₹3 crore withdrawn in the name of 28 fake employees over the past several years. Following the disclosure by the vigilance department of the nodal agency, Mukherjee had stated that there was going to be a widespread reshuffle in the administration.

“CIDCO has witnessed a 360-degree bulk transfer drive with every department being affected. This appeared to be the result of the ₹3 crore bogus employee scam that came to light recently,” said an official of CIDCO.

Speaking on the gradual changes effected since Mukherjee took over, the official said, “CIDCO has managed to get the financial line of credit from nationalised and top private banks for improvement in water supply. The long-awaited Navi Mumbai Metro work has reached its final stage. Safety trials are being conducted on the route and finishing touches are being given to the stations, which is visible to all.”

He added, “The blasting at the airport site was a nuisance for the residents located close to the site. However, the MD took personal interest in it and a solution was found. The project is now on a fast track with a clear-cut deadline of December 2024 announced on social media by Mukherjee. Also, largescale sale of commercial plots has been undertaken and this has attracted record bids.”

Along with the mega-projects, there have been measures to streamline the administrative work as well. The official said, “Immediately after the ₹3 crores-bogus employees’ scam came to light, the bulk transfer of large number of officers and personnel is a clear indication of the resolve of the MD, who has taken strict action.”

Commenting on the developments, a city developer on the condition of anonymity said, “While it is being claimed that right measures are being taken, only time will tell if it helps streamline the administrative work in the nodal agency. It is a nightmare dealing with CIDCO. Hopefully, we shall see better days soon.”