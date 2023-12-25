City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) pet project of developing a specialised housing scheme for the bureaucrats and senior politicos in Navi Mumbai is likely to run into troubled waters. CIDCO’s housing scheme for judges, bureaucrats violates CRZ norms, claim activists

The project – Maha Niwas housing scheme meant for MPs, MLAs and MLCs, Judges of Supreme Court, Bombay High Court and All India services (IAS, IPS, IFS) officers of Maharashtra -- has been planned on a plot in blatant violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, allege environmental activists

The premium housing project has garnered immense response since the planning body began taking registrations earlier this month.

The primary concern voiced by the activists group is about the plot wherein the project is proposed to be developed. “As per the proposed layout shown in the pamphlet printed by CIDCO, the entire belt wherein the project is planned i.e. plot 20 it comes under the CRZ 2 as per the 2011 notification. This aspect is very clearly highlighted by CIDCO themselves , it is surprising that still the body is calling for registration and other activities clearly not permitted under the law,” said an activist who wished to be unnamed.

An order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) given in a 2022 matter had restrained CIDCO from selling, transferring or granting any leasehold right on a CRZ- 1 and CRZ -2 areas of plot 2 A in sector 54, 56 and 58 of Nerul.

This order has become the basis for activists opposing the developments with regards to the Maha Niwas scheme. “It is only logical that the NGT order directing no construction/ auction or sale of any plot coming under CRZ 1 and 2 implies it is applicable to every plot in these zones. It is too hard to believe that CIDCO is not aware about the order or it is intentionally trying to act ignorant. As per the CRZ provisions, the mangrove area along with its buffer zone of 50 meters has to be treated as ecologically sensitive therefore there can be no construction activity done. The order is even more specific with regard to the facing of such a project wherein if it’s facing creek side the clause of no construction becomes absolute,” said another environmentalist and director of Natconnect foundation, BN Kumar.

Even as CIDCO, it is learnt, has gone for a review of the order, activists have observed that the Maha Niwas project is adjacent to the creekside.

The findings have set into motion a series of discussions amongst environmental activists on the further course of action to be taken. “The very purpose of CIDCO to come up with such a project is to throw its might around and indirectly create a deterrent for the common public from taking up any issues that are violating legal norms. CIDCO is very well aware of the violation, but it simply wants to tire out the legal system by hearing out multiple complaints on similar matters,” said conservationist Stalin Dayanand.

Both Stalin and BN Kumar have said they will take legal course on the issue. Kumar will be raising the matter with the High Court appointed Mangrove committee. “CIDCO has become a money making agency and will go to any length to do business. I will specifically request the committee to look into all the tenders of CIDCO as majority are in outright violation of CRZ norms,” said Kumar.

Repeated attempts to get into touch with the officials from CIDCO went unanswered.