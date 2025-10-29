Citizen-led Mumbai climate week to be held in February

MUMBAI: As Mumbai took the lead on bettering its air quality through the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (2022), which charts a 30-year plan to net-zero emissions, the state government on Tuesday announced a global Mumbai Climate Week (MCW), where over 30 countries will come together to share knowledge and resources to pace up the process.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that a global-level conference will be organised in the week from February 17 to 19.

A slew of authorities and stakeholders, including the environment minister Pankaja Munde, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, department secretary Jayshree Bhoj, and Project Mumbai CEO Shishir Joshi, joined the CM in unveiling the official logo and introductory film of MCW at Mantralaya. The event marks India’s first citizen-led platform, where, along with policymakers and experts, several NGO and citizen initiative groups active in the climate space will also be part of the panel. Project Mumbai’s Joshi described the event as a milestone for the state and the country, emphasising its role in advancing inclusive, people-led solutions for climate resilience.

Project Mumbai will spearhead the three-day conference and be supported by groups such as Climate Group, India Climate Collaborative, UNICEF, and Rainmatter Foundation, among others. It will focus on food systems, energy transition, and urban resilience, viewed through the lenses of justice, innovation, and finance. Fadnavis stressed the need for collective efforts involving citizens, industries, and policymakers to mitigate the effects of climate change by setting measurable goals for Maharashtra and Mumbai in the climate sector.

The conference will be open to all at the Jio World Convention Centre, where citizens can engage in various mapping exercises, working groups, workshops and roundtables.