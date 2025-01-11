MUMBAI: An urgent need to revive citizen activism, increase the participation of youth in civic affairs, and the importance of civic engagement from citizens were issues that topped the agenda of a workshop ahead of the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai on Friday. Citizens empowered with insights ahead of civic polls

The workshop, which aimed to encourage citizen engagement in public life, provided insights into the working of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and offered valuable tips for citizens interested in standing for election in the upcoming polls. It was held at Seva Kendra Hall, Our Lady of Salvation Church, Dadar West, and organised by Dolphy D’Souza, president of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, and Norbert Mendonca, vice-president of the organisation’s socio-civic and political forum.

“The BMC is one of the wealthiest corporations in the country. The purpose of this program is to help people understand the BMC, its role and functions, its various departments, and why it is crucial to elect the right representatives to the corporation,” said D’Souza.

George Abraham, a former corporator elected in 1992, 1997 and 2002 from Kalina, shared valuable insights for activists and aspiring corporators. He said the BMC had an allocation exceeding ₹59,000 crore in 2024-2025. However, he said, 30-40% of the budget remains unspent every year. “While the capital budget is consistently underutilised due to delays in execution and slow progress of projects, the revenue budget, used for salaries and other expenses, is fully utilized,” he remarked.

Abraham said it was important for of citizens to be actively engaged in the BMC’s ward committees, which include three NGO representatives. “Unfortunately, these positions are often filled by failed or defeated corporators. The intention is for experts to contribute value to the ward, and at least one of the NGO representatives should be an expert, not just a backdoor entry for politicians,” he said.

Ruben Mascarenhas, Mumbai working president, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the ALM movement had reached its peak with the election of Adolf D’Souza, the first citizen corporator, in 2007. This has taken a back seat with the passing away of veteran civic stalwarts, such as D M Sukhtankar, Gerson da Cunha and Shyama Kulkarni. There are also no young people stepping forward for civic activism, Mascarenhas said.

“Why is the same set of people trying to protect the beach, mangroves and ensuring that the roads have no potholes? How is this set going to expand? Citizen activism is dying a slow death,” he said.

“Local body elections are for young people to be groomed, rather than getting helicoptered directly into an assembly or a Lok Sabha seat. There should be greater civic participation from the youth,” Mascarenhas added.

Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and son of former corporator Rocky Crasto, said it wasn’t necessary to hold political office to get work done. “One can be a corporator without being affiliated to a political party. It doesn’t happen overnight but one should work at least for a year or two at the grassroots level to resolve issues and earn the confidence of the people,” said Crasto.

Janet D’Souza, a three-time nominated corporator and former member of the BMC education committee, said, “The Christian community is severely underrepresented today. Of the 288 assembly candidates, there wasn’t a single representative from our community. In the Modi government, there isn’t a single Christian MP, while the INDIA bloc comprises 3.5% Christians. It is crucial that all communities have a voice.”

D’Souza pointed out, “There are pressing issues relating to women and senior citizens. If these concerns are addressed, candidates can make a meaningful impact and succeed in the elections.”