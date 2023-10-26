Citizens upset about air pollution caused by metro construction

Residents living in the vicinity of the many metro construction sites in the city are upset about the dust pollution caused by the ongoing work. The heavy-duty infrastructure works, including the various metro rail corridors, they said, were one of the reasons for poor air quality in the city. Mumbai, India - March 04, 2023: A view of the city skyline engulfed in smog amid hazy weather, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 04, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, MMRDA stated that it had completed cast-in-situ platform slabs for the Thane-Bhiwandi Phase 1 of Metro 5, and work on finishing the station and tracks would begin. However, citizens retorted that construction debris was being dumped on the road below. Many have taken to social media with their complaints.

“Our society is close to a metro casting yard,” said Sonali T, a resident of Lodha Amara in Thane. “The dust and air pollution here is worsening by the day, causing respiratory problems.” Locals and the ALM claimed that despite complaints, not much was done, and demanded that MMRDA do more to prevent dust pollution.

Gandhi Nagar in Bhandup where the 32-km-long Wadala-Kasarvadavali Metro 4 is being built, is another trouble spot. Locals claimed that work was proceeding very slowly, prolonging noise and dust pollution. “The dust settled on the road blows all over due to vehicle movement,” said Shirish Daudkhane, a member of the Kanjurmarg Bhandup Clean ALM.

Residents are also complaining about the casting yard at Kasarvadavali in Thane identified for Metro 4. “It is leading to pollution in the wetlands, which the authorities consider wastelands,” said Rohit Joshi, environmentalist and resident of Thane. “These works are affecting not just residents but greenery as well.”

Dhaval Shah, a resident of Lokhandwala, said that most of the civil work for the metro rail in Andheri (W) was complete. “However, the authorities have removed the barricades and the dust accumulated at the site is flying around,” he said. “The process of spraying water is on, but the periodicity should be more.”

MMRDA metropolitan commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee stated that the MMRDA team was using water sprinklers to control dust emissions. “Vehicles carrying loose excavated material are covered with tarpaulin, and the material is stacked in a way that minimises dust emission,” he said. “Excavated material is disposed of at designated locations regularly. Batching plants are covered with a green net and GI sheet barricading to reduce dust. MMRDA is also ensuring that noise pollution is kept within permissible levels at all sites.”

