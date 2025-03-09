City braces for heatwave as temperatures expected to soar past 38°C

Mumbai: The city and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad are set to experience soaring temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘yellow alert’ (be aware) for a heatwave until Tuesday. Forecasts indicate that daytime temperatures will exceed 38°C, significantly above the seasonal average. Mumbai, India - April 28, 2022: A youth washes his face for little respite in the sweltering heat as mercury rises, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

On Saturday, the city sweltered under a yellow alert for hot and humid weather. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8°C, over three degrees above normal, while the Colaba observatory reported 34.5°C. However, the night remained relatively cooler, with suburban areas registering 19°C in the early hours of Saturday.

In response to the rising temperatures, the state health department issued guidelines on Saturday to prevent heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, dehydration, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion (SEE BOX).

According to the IMD, both daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to rise further from Sunday, reaching nearly five degrees above normal. This surge has prompted the department to officially declare a heatwave between Sunday (March 9) and Tuesday (March 11).

Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and take necessary precautions during the peak afternoon hours.