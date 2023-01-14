City may clock lowest temperature today

Mumbai: The city’s base weather station in Santacruz is expected to record the season’s lowest temperature today morning. The mercury is likely to drop to around 13 degrees Celsius, as per the official forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre in Mumbai. On Friday morning, the minimum temperature was 19 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Santacruz will gradually go back up to touch 18 degrees Celsius by January 19. The IMD’s coastal station in Colaba, meanwhile, is expected to see a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, down from Friday’s 20.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature at both stations is expected to hover around between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

“The temperature in the morning time will fall under the influence of cool, northerly winds that have been blowing throughout the day on Friday. North India is experiencing a colder and longer winter than usual, and because the winds over Mumbai are currently blowing directly from the north, it will have an impact on the temperature in the city. Air pollution levels could be high in the early morning, “ said an IMD official in Mumbai. The city’s lowest temperature of the season so far has been 15 degrees Celsius on December 25 morning.