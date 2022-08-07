Home / Cities / Mumbai News / City on orange alert till Aug 10, widespread heavy rainfall predicted

City on orange alert till Aug 10, widespread heavy rainfall predicted

mumbai news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 10:15 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather station at Santacruz, which is the base weather station for Mumbai, received 31.3mm of rain till 5:30pm on Sunday
Pedestrians go about their errands amid heavy rain on a waterlogged road at Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Several parts of the city and the suburbs on Sunday received moderate to heavy rainfall, leading to traffic snarls across the city and delays on both western, and central railways.

After a prolonged dry spell in the city since July 16, heavy rains have been predicted to make a comeback between August 8 and August 10, as per forecasts.

“Monsoon is likely to be vigorous over parts of Konkan and Maharashtra over the next five days. IMD has issued a severe weather warning for these days,” said KS Hosalikar, head of the surface instrument division at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Mumbai has been placed under an orange alert, indicating chances of widespread heavy rainfall on August 8, 9 and 10.

A monsoon low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and the offshore monsoon trough in the vicinity of the Konkan will become stronger. As a result, bringing wet conditions to the region.

Neighbouring coastal districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar have been placed under an orange category weather alert as well, with warnings for extremely heavy rainfall in isolated locations between August 8 and 10.

As Mumbai and the suburbs witnessed heavy showers throughout Sunday, commuters had a hard time navigating through waterlogged roads that created traffic snarls till late evening. According to the traffic police officers, several areas experienced traffic jams due to waterlogging, despite it being Sunday.

Traffic police officials said that traffic was slow moving on the Western Express Highway (WEH) due to the rain. Due to an ongoing exhibition and heavy footfall at NESCO ground in Jogeshwari, the north and south-bound roads on WEH witnessed slow-moving traffic.

“There was a delay of at least 20 minutes to cross over from the entrance of Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road to Hub Mall on WEH,” said the traffic control room officer. There was waterlogging reported in parts of Sion along the arterial BA Ambekar Road, Lower Parel near Kamala Mills compound, Bandra Worli Sea Link, Eastern Express Highway, SV Road in Andheri, including the road below JJ Flyover due to which traffic was slow moving.

Though Mumbai received 45% excess rain in July, the first week of August in the city has witnessed a rainfall deficit.

