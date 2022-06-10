City sees rise in Covid patients on O2 support, doctors say no need to panic
Mumbai: In the last two weeks, the number of Covid-19 patients on oxygen support has risen from two to 33, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reports.
On May 26, only two Covid-positive patients were on oxygen support in the city; the June 10 report, however, showed an increase, with 33 patients requiring O2 support. Doctors cautioned that senior citizens and patients with comorbidities are still at-risk.
Dr Vasant Nagvekar, infectious disease expert and state Covid-19 task force member, said any viral respiratory infections, irrespective of Covid-19, will have a small number of people having respiratory distress needing oxygen support and intensive care unit (ICU) admission.
“These are the patients, mostly senior citizens, with multiple comorbidities. It has nothing to do with the severity of the virus. The Covid-19 cases that we are getting now are still mild ones,” explained Dr Nagvekar.
On May 26, the city saw 350 new Covid-19 cases, of which, 16 patients were hospitalised and two out of them were on oxygen. According to the June 10 BMC report, the city saw 1,956 fresh infections, out of which, 83 were hospitalised, taking up the total hospitalisation tally to 369.
Dr Avinash Supe, who heads the state government Covid-19 death audit committee, said the city has seen an overall jump and rise in oxygen bed admission. “We are back to the surge we saw in January this year. But the good part is that 95% are asymptomatic. The hospitalisation percentage is less than 1%. We have to monitor and hope the numbers will decline in the coming days,” he said.
Doctors also observed that the oxygen dependency is not much and patients are recovering with no lung involvement. Dr Rahul Pandit, state Covid-19 task force member and director, critical care, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said, senior citizens and people with comorbidities have to stay vigilant. “At our hospital, we haven’t seen any Covid-related hospitalisation. However, it is the senior citizens and people with comorbidities who are at a higher risk of getting hospitalised due to the infection. Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like masking, social distancing, following hand hygiene are the only ways to protect oneself from getting the infection,” he said.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics