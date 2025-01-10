Menu Explore
City’s first tree fall death in Ghatkopar East after society neglects to prune it

ByLinah Baliga
Jan 10, 2025 06:50 AM IST

A case will be registered against Kailash Niwas society for negligence in following the BMC’s notice to trim the peepal tree

Mumbai: The city witnessed the year’s first tree fall death in Ghatkopar East even before the onset of monsoon, on Thursday evening due to negligence of a housing society who failed to trim a 50-year-old peepal tree inside their premises, despite notice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Mumbai, India - Jan. 9, 2025: A 60 year old woman died while another was injured after a branch of a dead tree in a private garden fell on them. The women were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, January 9, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - Jan. 9, 2025: A 60 year old woman died while another was injured after a branch of a dead tree in a private garden fell on them. The women were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, January 9, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The incident occurred at 6.01pm near Lavender Bough hotel on 90 feet road. Meenakshi Shah, 72, and her friend Vandana Shah, 56, were taking an evening stroll in Garodia Nagar Welfare Federation’s recreation ground (RG) plot. A peepal tree from the adjoining Kailash Niwas CHS plot, came crashing down on the women’s heads. The two were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where Meenakshi was declared brought dead and her body is sent for postmortem. Vandana suffered head injuries and was sent for an MRI scan.

A tree officer from N ward confirmed with HT that the peepal tree fell on the RG plot of Garodia Nagar Welfare Federation. “The peepal tree was in the premises of Kailash Niwas CHS building. The tree was 50 years old, but the building had failed to prune and trim the tree.” The tree officer added that the BMC had issued a notice to the society for pruning and trimming in April 2024, which was ignored as the society failed to take remedial action.

A case will be registered against Kailash Niwas society for negligence in following the BMC’s notice to trim the peepal tree and further action will be initiated by the Ghatkopar police.

