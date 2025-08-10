MUMBAI: A Bangladeshi national, convicted and sentenced to death in his country, was caught on Friday night in Kamathipura, Nagpada, living under a pseudonym with fake documents. As per the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), he was wanted for four murders and had fled the country after securing bail. CIU arrests Bangladeshi on death row, wanted in four murder cases

Acting on tip off, a team of the CIU, headed by sub-inspector Milind Kate and Sanjay Sabale, under the joint commissioner of police, Lakshmi Gautam, conducted a raid in Kamathipura on Friday night.

The police detained the accused and identified him to be Mohammad Jamal, 32, living in the city with fake documents under an alias, Kuddus Rahim Jamal. The police said, “Our teams found that he has serious cases of robbery and murder against him. The sessions court in Bangladesh’s Rajbhari Dhaka had convicted him to death in a murder case.” The police added that a high court, hearing his appeal, had granted him bail, after which he fled to India, and began doing menial jobs under a fake identity.

“We have found several court documents, arrest warrants issued by various courts in his phone,” the police said, adding that the documents were in the Bangla language. Investigation revealed that the accused comes from Rajbhari in Dhaka, and had entered India through the West Bengal border. “He had made a fake Aadhar card and a PAN card,” said a police officer.

The police said he has been booked under sections 319 (cheating by personation), 337 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 339 (possessing a forged document or electronic record with the intent to use it as genuine), and 340 (forged document or electronic record used as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.