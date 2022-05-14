Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Civic engineer booked after 4-year-old girl crushed to death by dismantled iron gate
mumbai news

Civic engineer booked after 4-year-old girl crushed to death by dismantled iron gate

Mumbai: A week after a 4-year-old girl tragically died as a result of an iron gate falling over her, the Vasai Gaon police have booked a civic body engineer Kunal Satish Patil for the death due to negligence
Civic engineer booked after 4-year-old girl crushed to death by dismantled iron gate
Civic engineer booked after 4-year-old girl crushed to death by dismantled iron gate
Published on May 14, 2022 08:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRam Parmar

Mumbai: A week after a 4-year-old girl tragically died as a result of an iron gate falling over her, the Vasai Gaon police have booked a civic body engineer Kunal Satish Patil for the death due to negligence.

The girl was playing near the Papdi Pond in Vasai on May 5, where the dismantled iron gate was kept aside for the past 4 years during the renovation of the pond. Children would often play on the iron gate using it as a swing.

According to Abhilasha Vartak, a social worker who rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident, the pond had four gates and all had been dismantled but instead of keeping the gates at a safe godown, the civic contractor had kept them close to the entry gate. One of them fell on the girl while she was playing.

Bhumika was rushed to the hospital after the incident but she was declared dead before admission.

Sr PI Kalyanrao Karpe said no arrest has been made so far in the case. Meanwhile, the civic workers removed the iron gate from the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • District magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh on Saturday awarded government-run composite school (class 1 to 8) in Sampurnanagar town of Kheri district “School of the Week” title. (HT photo)

    U.P: “School of the Week” concept improving Kheri govt schools

    District magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh on Saturday awarded government-run composite school (class 1 to 8) in Sampurnanagar town of Kheri district “School of the Week” title. He lauded school headmistress Harvinder Kaur for her team leadership and contribution to the uplift of the school. “School of the Week” is a concept recently initiated by Kheri Mahendra Bahadur Singh and BSA Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey.

  • Deen Dayal Tewari, a native of Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya (then Faizabad), had hacked to death his wife and daughters in 2011 (For Representation)

    Lucknow HC bench upholds death for man who killed wife, four daughters

    The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has upheld the death sentence that the trial court awarded to a man for killing Deen Dayal Tewari, a native of Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya (then Faizabad)'s wife, who he suspected was characterless, and four daughters who tried to save their mother.

  • The experts will train doctors and other medical staff in batches via mannequin and simulators at Era University.

    Centre at Era university to train doctors in reducing maternal, under-five mortality rate

    Aiming to reduce maternal and under-five mortality rate, a regional resource training centre (RRTC) was launched at the Era University on Saturday. Dr Fareha Khatoon has been made the nodal officer for the RRTC at Era University. “Coordination between experts and participating doctors will also be under focus to ensure best results,” said vice chancellor Era University, Dr Farzana Mahdi.

  • Last year, the highest maximum temperature at the base station in May was only 41.6 degrees Celsius (May 5). (Amal KS/HT Photo)

    At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far

    The IMD has predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail throughout Saturday and continue on Sunday. An orange alert was issued for Saturday, which is a warning call for preventive action ahead of a weather phenomenon. A yellow alert has been issued for Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to hover between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius at most weather stations.

  • According to the data from Uttar Pradesh health department,on Friday there were 175 new Covid cases in the state and on Thursday there were 207 new cases. On Saturday, 158 new Covid cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh. (File pic)

    Uttar Pradesh reports drop in fresh Covid cases for third consecutive day

    Fall in daily new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh continued for third day on Saturday as 158 more people tested positive for the viral infection while 262 patients recovered. On Friday there were 175 new Covid cases and on Thursday 207 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported from Bhadohi. Till now 2077564 Covid cases and 23513 deaths have been reported in the state.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out