Civic engineer booked after 4-year-old girl crushed to death by dismantled iron gate
Mumbai: A week after a 4-year-old girl tragically died as a result of an iron gate falling over her, the Vasai Gaon police have booked a civic body engineer Kunal Satish Patil for the death due to negligence.
The girl was playing near the Papdi Pond in Vasai on May 5, where the dismantled iron gate was kept aside for the past 4 years during the renovation of the pond. Children would often play on the iron gate using it as a swing.
According to Abhilasha Vartak, a social worker who rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident, the pond had four gates and all had been dismantled but instead of keeping the gates at a safe godown, the civic contractor had kept them close to the entry gate. One of them fell on the girl while she was playing.
Bhumika was rushed to the hospital after the incident but she was declared dead before admission.
Sr PI Kalyanrao Karpe said no arrest has been made so far in the case. Meanwhile, the civic workers removed the iron gate from the spot.
U.P: “School of the Week” concept improving Kheri govt schools
District magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh on Saturday awarded government-run composite school (class 1 to 8) in Sampurnanagar town of Kheri district “School of the Week” title. He lauded school headmistress Harvinder Kaur for her team leadership and contribution to the uplift of the school. “School of the Week” is a concept recently initiated by Kheri Mahendra Bahadur Singh and BSA Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey.
Lucknow HC bench upholds death for man who killed wife, four daughters
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has upheld the death sentence that the trial court awarded to a man for killing Deen Dayal Tewari, a native of Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya (then Faizabad)'s wife, who he suspected was characterless, and four daughters who tried to save their mother.
Centre at Era university to train doctors in reducing maternal, under-five mortality rate
Aiming to reduce maternal and under-five mortality rate, a regional resource training centre (RRTC) was launched at the Era University on Saturday. Dr Fareha Khatoon has been made the nodal officer for the RRTC at Era University. “Coordination between experts and participating doctors will also be under focus to ensure best results,” said vice chancellor Era University, Dr Farzana Mahdi.
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
The IMD has predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail throughout Saturday and continue on Sunday. An orange alert was issued for Saturday, which is a warning call for preventive action ahead of a weather phenomenon. A yellow alert has been issued for Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to hover between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius at most weather stations.
Uttar Pradesh reports drop in fresh Covid cases for third consecutive day
Fall in daily new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh continued for third day on Saturday as 158 more people tested positive for the viral infection while 262 patients recovered. On Friday there were 175 new Covid cases and on Thursday 207 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported from Bhadohi. Till now 2077564 Covid cases and 23513 deaths have been reported in the state.
