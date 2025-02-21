Class 10 board exam student run over by dumper

NAVI MUMBAI: A 15-year-old boy, set to appear for class 10 board exam commencing from Friday, was run over by a speeding dumper in Turbhe. Dipanshu Rajesh Bauddh (HT)

Dipanshu Rajesh Bauddh, a resident of Bagade Indira Nagar, Turbhe, was going to take a printout of the examination hall ticket when the incident occurred on February 19 between 11am and 12am.

As per the Turbhe police, Dipanshu and a friend were cycling to the nearest stationary shop to take printouts when a speeding dumper rammed into his cycle near Turbhe Naka, causing fatal injuries. “He was a student of a Vashi school,” said the investigating officer.

The dumper driver has been identified by the police as Raj Kumar Roy, 30, of Jharkhand, but he is yet to be arrested . A case has been registered against him under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash and negligent driving), 125 (B) (endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita along with section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.