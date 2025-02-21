Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Class 10 board exam student run over by dumper

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Feb 21, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Dipanshu Rajesh Bauddh, a resident of Bagade Indira Nagar, Turbhe, was going to take a printout of the examination hall ticket when the incident occurred on February 19 between 11am and 12am

NAVI MUMBAI: A 15-year-old boy, set to appear for class 10 board exam commencing from Friday, was run over by a speeding dumper in Turbhe.

Dipanshu Rajesh Bauddh (HT)
Dipanshu Rajesh Bauddh (HT)

Dipanshu Rajesh Bauddh, a resident of Bagade Indira Nagar, Turbhe, was going to take a printout of the examination hall ticket when the incident occurred on February 19 between 11am and 12am.

As per the Turbhe police, Dipanshu and a friend were cycling to the nearest stationary shop to take printouts when a speeding dumper rammed into his cycle near Turbhe Naka, causing fatal injuries. “He was a student of a Vashi school,” said the investigating officer.

The dumper driver has been identified by the police as Raj Kumar Roy, 30, of Jharkhand, but he is yet to be arrested . A case has been registered against him under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash and negligent driving), 125 (B) (endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita along with section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On