Class 11 admission schedule out, first general merit list on June 26
FYJC admissions schedule announced by Mumbai state school education department. CAP process begins June 5 for selection of colleges. Review cut-offs before selection.
Mumbai: The state school education department has announced the schedule for the first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions for the upcoming rounds. Currently, the FYJC admission process is ongoing on the official website, 11thadmission.org.in. The online Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for selecting colleges will commence on June 5.
As part of CAP, students will need to complete the ‘part 2’ form, which allows them to choose up to 10 colleges where they wish to secure admission. It is crucial for students to review the previous year’s cut-offs for these colleges before making their selections. If a student is allotted their first preference college, they must accept the admission or forfeit their participation in subsequent rounds.
At present, students are required to fill out the ‘part 1’ form. For state board students, their marks are automatically uploaded to the website upon entering their seat number. Non-state board students, however, must manually input their marks into the part 1 form.
This year colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have an intake capacity of 3,74,072 out of which 1,49,277 are reserved under minority, in-house and management quotas. The remaining 2,24,795 seats will be available for the CAP round.
For quota seats the education department allows colleges to allow students and colleges to complete the process from June 5 to June 29.
Schedule details:
Preference filling for CAP seats i.e. Fill part 2: June 5 (10 AM onwards) to June 16 (till 10 PM).
Provisional merit list – June 25.
First merit list – June 26 (10 AM)
Admission confirmation in college – June 26 to 29
Display of vacancy for CAP round 2 – July 1.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Exit Poll 2024 Live, Maharashtra Exit Poll 2024 Live, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.