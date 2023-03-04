Class 12 maths question paper goes viral 30 minutes before exam

Mumbai: Images of class 12 mathematics question paper went viral on social media on Friday, around 30 minutes before the exam commenced in Sindkhed Raja of Buldhana district. HT Image

Following this, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) swung into action and a team was sent to Buldhana for primary inquiry.

“We have sent our team to Buldhana for a primary inquiry and will file a police complaint. The police will investigate the matter and find out who is the culprit,” Anuradha Oak, secretary, MSBSHSE, said.

When asked if there was a paper leak, Oak said, “We cannot say this is a paper leak since images of the question paper went viral after 10.30am. As per rules, students are not allowed to enter the examination centre after 10.30am for the morning session.”

Meanwhile, the issue was raised in the Legislative Assembly with the Opposition urging stern punishment against those responsible.

This year, the MSBSHSE focused on a ‘copy-free’ campaign with the commissioner of education and each district collector appointed as the nodal officers and the secondary education officer as the coordinating officer.

Former school education minister Varsha Gaikwad in the Assembly questioned, “This year, to prevent question paper leak, the board decided to stop giving question papers 10 minutes before the examination. How did this incident (of a maths paper going viral) occur?”