Clubhouse app case: Court directs accused to undergo counselling
Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate court at Bandra has directed Akash Suyal, an accused in the Clubhouse app case, to undergo counselling for general social behaviour and to learn “netiquettes” (norms of behaviour while using social media and other online platforms).
Metropolitan magistrate Komal Singh Rajput has also directed Suyal to submit a report after concluding the counselling session. The directive was issued on Thursday when the court granted bail to Suyal. The detailed order became available on Monday.
Suyal is accused of being the creator of two chat rooms on the Clubhouse application where participants made derogatory statements about women and talked about auctioning their bodies. Mumbai police cyber cell also alleged that Suyal was the moderator and main speaker on the application.
The 19-year-old was arrested from Haryana along with two others -- Jaishnav Kakkar, 20, and Yash Parashar, 22, three days after the FIR was registered by the cyber cell on January 19, 2022.
The magistrate court granted him bail primarily in view of the fact that now the investigation is complete and the chargesheet is filed. The court also took into consideration his young age and said that keeping him in jail will adversely affect his family and his future prospects. “The possibility of commencement of trial and its conclusion in near future appears dim,” said the court noting that two others arrested with him were already out on bail.
The court, however, also took serious note of the prosecutor’s contention that the accused crossed all limits of decency and morality while posting information on social platforms, and because of the objections raised by the prosecution, directed Suyal to undergo counselling sessions for general social behaviour and netiquette.
Suyal had filed for bail through advocate Akshay Bafna contending that he is a young college student and son of a martyred army man survived by his mother, a housewife. He had also pointed out that the investigation of the case was already over and urged the court to release the teenager on bail since the maximum punishment prescribed for the offences levelled against him was only up to three years imprisonment.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
-
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
-
IMD forecasts six days of heatwave in Delhi
After a brief respite on Monday, when strong winds kept Delhi's maximum temperature at 38.1 degrees Celsius (C), the temperature rose to 38.7C on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting that mercury will breach the 40-degree mark on Wednesday, rise to 41C on Thursday, and to 42C by Friday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7C on Tuesday, which is four degrees above normal for this time of the year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics