CM asks police chief to increase security of rebel MLAs
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde has taken a serious note of the attack on former minister and rebel MLA Uday Samant’s car in Pune and has directed the state police chief on Wednesday to ramp up security of the MLAs in his camp.
The matter was discussed in the state cabinet meeting held at Sahyadri guest house on Wednesday. “CM Shinde in Marathi said in the cabinet meeting that take the bull by the horns (Angarvar aale tar shingevar ghya),” said a senior official under conditions of anonymity.
Shinde then directed the director general of police to increase security of the rebel MLAs. Currently, many of the rebel MLAs enjoy ‘Y plus’ security cover by the police. When asked, DGP Rajnish Seth said, “I cannot discuss the security details of MLAs.”
Six people including Shiv Sena city unit chief Sanjay More were arrested by the Pune police hours after the attack on Samant. A case has been registered against 15 persons at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station under section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The prosecution on Wednesday told the Pune court that Tuesday’s attack was the fallout of political malice and differences among the two groups.
Police Inspector Sangeeta Yadav, an investigating officer, while seeking the custodial remand of the suspects, listed six reasons including possible involvement of more people in the attack and use of hockey sticks and stones in the incident.
“The crime was committed out of political enmity and differences and there is great possibility of involvement of more persons. For this, prosecution needs custody of suspects,” she said in the court.
Public prosecutor further said that the accused used hockey sticks to commit crime, and police want to investigate and seize all these weapons as proof.
However, defence lawyer Vijaysingh Thombre claimed that the accused were arrested under false charges. “Video of the attack on the vehicle of MLA Uday Samant is circulated on social media, and no one from the accused could be seen in that video. Only because the accused are Shiv Sena workers and office bearers, false cases have been registered against them under political pressure,” he said.
One of the persons arrested is Shiv Sena leader Baban Thorat, who is the party’s sampark pramukh (contact chief) of Hingoli district of Marathwada region.
A video surfaced on social media in which Thorat was seen inciting party workers to vandalise vehicles of leaders from rival Eknath Shinde camp. Those who would do it would be felicitated by Uddhav Thackeray, Throat apparently said in the video.
TET manipulation: 7,880 successful candidates disqualified, barred from exam
Pune: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has disqualified 7,880 successful candidates across the state after they were found to be involved in alleged manipulation of Teachers Eligibility Test results. Using the certificates these candidates obtained by malpractices, some of them secured jobs as teachers. The probe revealed that marks of these candidates were allegedly tampered in exchange of money. According to police officials, the manipulation was done in exchange of Rs50,000-Rs60,000 from each candidate.
B’luru records highest August rainfall in five years: IMD
Bengaluru has recorded 63.3 mm of rain till Wednesday morning, the highest in the last five years recorded in August, officials from the India Meteorological Department said. As per the department records, the average rain during this month was 3.0 mm. The highest rain for August was reported on August 15, 2017, when the city recorded 128.7 mm rain. Since June 1, Bengaluru has received 459 mm rain, a departure 150% more than normal.
Fazil murdered to avenge BJP leader’s killing: Cops
The probe into the murder of Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet has revealed that the attack was in retaliation to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Praveen Nettaru, a Mangaluru police said on Wednesday, who did not wish to be named. Based on a tipoff, the police arrested six people on Monday in connection with the murder from the outskirts of Mangaluru. Police probe revealed Suhas Shetty to be the prime accused in the case.
Siddaramaiah b’day bash leads to traffic snarls in Davanagere
Karnataka's Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic as long as 6 kilometres on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former chief minister of the state Siddaramaiah is celebrating his 75th birthday with lakhs of supporters coming on the streets. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to join the celebration. Siddaramaiah is a senior politician and representative of the Indian National Congress party in the state of Karnataka.
