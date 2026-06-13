CM defends police action on comedian

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday defended the police action against stand-up comedian Pranit More and two others, saying the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution must be exercised within constitutional and social limits. CM Devendra Fadanvis (Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office, Fadnavis said that the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the Constitution should not translate into arbitrariness or infringe upon the dignity and rights of others.

“I listen to stand-up comedy myself and comedians have the right to express themselves. However, one must understand the limits of that freedom. Expression should not cross social boundaries or infringe upon another person’s right to live with dignity. While freedom of expression is a fundamental right, it comes with the responsibility of respecting the dignity of individuals. Minimum standards of dignity and decency must be kept in mind while exercising the right to free speech,” the chief minister said.

Comedian Pranit More, medical student Sejal Pawar and another person, Himanshu Jangra, have been booked by the Maharashtra cyber police for alleged sexual harassment and obscenity over remarks made during a show hosted by More, videos of which are circulating online. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned More and Jangra for glorifying and applauding non-consensual conduct towards a woman and sexual coercion.