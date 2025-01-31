MUMBAI: Amid the rising pressure to sack Dhananjay Munde for his close association with Walmik Karad, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday declared that deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s stand was the last word in the matter. CM Fadnavis says Ajit’s decision on Munde is final

Fadnavis has been in Delhi for the assembly election campaign and on Thursday afternoon, inaugurated the office of the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, the prestigious literary festival scheduled to be held in February in Delhi.

Speaking with media persons, Fadnavis indicated that the onus of Munde’s resignation was on Ajit. When asked why Munde, who was also in Delhi, met him on Wednesday, the CM said, “I am in Delhi and he was also here so he came to meet me. He is a minister in my cabinet and there is nothing to hide about our meeting. As far as the demand for his resignation is concerned, Ajit Pawar’s stand is official and final.”