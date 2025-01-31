Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM Fadnavis says Ajit’s decision on Munde is final

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jan 31, 2025 06:12 AM IST

MUMBAI: CM Fadnavis stated Ajit Pawar's decision on Dhananjay Munde's resignation is final amid pressure over Munde's ties with Walmik Karad.

MUMBAI: Amid the rising pressure to sack Dhananjay Munde for his close association with Walmik Karad, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday declared that deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s stand was the last word in the matter.

CM Fadnavis says Ajit’s decision on Munde is final
CM Fadnavis says Ajit’s decision on Munde is final

Fadnavis has been in Delhi for the assembly election campaign and on Thursday afternoon, inaugurated the office of the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, the prestigious literary festival scheduled to be held in February in Delhi.

Speaking with media persons, Fadnavis indicated that the onus of Munde’s resignation was on Ajit. When asked why Munde, who was also in Delhi, met him on Wednesday, the CM said, “I am in Delhi and he was also here so he came to meet me. He is a minister in my cabinet and there is nothing to hide about our meeting. As far as the demand for his resignation is concerned, Ajit Pawar’s stand is official and final.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On